Trump to hold rally in Butler after first assassination attempt

Trump returns to Butler for rally after first assassination attempt

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to the Butler Farm Show grounds for the first time since an assassination attempt in July.

Trump was grazed in the ear, firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed and two others were injured when Thomas Crooks opened fire from the top of a nearby building.

It's estimated that anywhere between 15,000 to 60,000 people will attend his rally in Butler County.

The gates for Saturday's event open at 10 a.m. Trump is expected to start speaking at 5 p.m. According to his guest list, attendees include Comperatore's family, one of the men who was injured at the last rally, Marc Fogel's mother Malphine, Elon Musk and vice presidential nominee JD Vance.

Construction could cause traffic issues

With construction on Route 68, traffic could be an issue. Cars were backing up on Friday. Route 68 is one of the ways into the Butler Farm Show grounds, and Meridian Road on the other side is partially closed.

"It's going to be difficult travel tomorrow getting here to where you gotta park," Butler County DA Richard Goldinger said.

Goldinger said local police will be assisting with traffic. State police will help. With construction near the farm show complex, Goldinger said to be patient and follow the officers' and troopers' instructions.

"Follow their orders. Don't drive in closed lanes or anything like that. We want everybody to be safe," Goldinger said.

While there is parking at the farm show, some nearby lots are selling spaces. One right next to the grounds is selling spots for $20. Some people were already paying to park on Friday. The property owner says they can fit about 400 cars and will have four to five people out getting the money and cars into the lot.

The district attorney is calling on people to have patience and plan on Saturday being a longer day out. The traffic between people, politicians and other celebrities is expected to slow down the flow of everything.

"It doesn't change the fact that this road is under construction so it's going to be slow travel," Goldinger said.

Security for this Trump rally will be different

Butler County Commissioner Leslie Osche said the Butler County Emergency Services Agency will be the unified communications bridge between the United States Secret Service, state and local police, fire, and EMS.

Unlike the first rally on July 13, there will be one command post. In that post, there will be one person from all law enforcement and emergency services agencies working the rally.

During the first rally, three separate radio systems created communication delays. On Saturday, there will be one for state and local police and one for the Secret Service. A Secret Service agent will also be embedded with each state and local team.

Goldinger told KDKA-TV earlier this week that the snipers posted inside the AGR building where Crooks fired from have been asked to help again. Law enforcement will also be on top of the AGR building.

Man who was behind Trump during shooting says he'll be back

One person expected to be in the crowd is a man who was sitting behind Trump when the former president was grazed by a bullet on July 13.

Chesher said he witnessed the attempted assassination of Trump.

"It's been a couple of months but I'm still processing what happened that day. The emotions are all over the place," Chesher said.

He said he'll be back at the Butler Farm Show grounds this weekend.

"We're forever connected to President Trump now," Chesher said.

Not far away from Chesher, others were struck, including Comperatore, who died as a result of being hit by a bullet meant Trump.

Chesher said he believes there will be "a spiritual positivity" at the rally on Saturday. Chesher also said he believes he will be sitting behind Trump again on Saturday.

As for being worried about more violence, given what occurred, Chesher believes Saturday's event will be a safe one.

"He said it should be the most secure event. In my heart, I believe it will be the most secure event. I think God's on our side though," Chesher said.

Chesher said he's hoping to talk to the former president, and regardless, he hopes the event is peaceful.