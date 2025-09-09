Operation Midway Blitz immigration operations underway in Chicago: Live Updates
Several weeks after the Trump administration first signaled it would be drastically ramping up U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Chicago, the Department of Homeland Security launched what it dubbed "Operation Midway Blitz" on Monday.
DHS claims the operation will "target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois," blaming the city and state's sanctuary laws that prohibit local and state law enforcement from cooperating with ICE agents.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city received "no notice of any enhanced immigration action" ahead of the operation. Gov. JB Pritzker posted on X.com, "Once again, this isn't about fighting crime. That requires support and coordination — yet we've experienced nothing like that over the past several weeks."
The department did not say how long the operation is expected to last. DHS claims the mission would be carried out to honor Katie Abraham, a Chicago woman killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run crash in Urbana, Illinois, about 130 miles south of Chicago, earlier this year. The driver was an undocumented immigration from Guatemala.
Immigrant rights advocates and Chicago activists have been protesting outside ICE facilities in the suburbs since last week, and more protests have been planned this week now that the enhanced enforcement operation is underway. Organizers are also working in the community to inform residents of their rights; the city of Chicago offers "Know Your Rights" guides in both English and Spanish.
Emergency anti-ICE protest planned in downtown Chicago
An "emergency protest" has been planned in downtown Chicago for Tuesday evening.
Several organizers, including the Coalition Against the Trump Agenda, the Chicago Teachers Union, the Illinois Coalition for Immigration and Refugee Rights and Untied Working Families have put together the rally and march at 5 p.m. starting at Congress Plaza Garden North at the intersection of Ida B Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue.
CATA and ICIRR were also behind the weekend rally that drew hundreds downtown to denounce the Trump administration's actions.
Gov. Pritzker meets with refugee rights advocates amid "Midway Blitz"
Gov. JB Pritzker is meeting with refugee rights advocates as "Operation Midway Blitz" continues in Chicago.
Pritzker will be in Brighton Park Tuesday morning, where he'll hold a roundtable with leaders from the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. They'll discuss ongoing federal deployments and the protection of constitutional rights.
CTU passes out "know your rights" flyers in Latino neighborhoods
Members of the Chicago Teachers Union passed out "know your rights" flyers in the city's Latino communities over the weekend as residents braced for the Trump administration to start major immigration raids.
"They're intentional about what they're doing, and we are intentional about what we're doing. We're making sure that every community in this city knows their rights," said CTU member Diane Castro.
In a community near Midway additional signs have joined familiar street sweeping notices tied to trees letting people know ICE is in the area and are not welcome.