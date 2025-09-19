Protest outside Broadview ICE facility erupts as federal agents deploy chemicals, drag demonstrators

Federal agents and protesters clashed outside the Broadview ICE facility Friday morning.

The protest began around 5 a.m. Demonstrators have gathered at this in the western suburbs multiple times since the Trump administration announced they would be stepping up immigration enforcement efforts with "Operation Midway Blitz."

ICE agents dragged and tackled protesters outside the suburban facility as the crowd blocked the parking lot entrance. There were also reports of chemical agents sprayed into the crowd by federal enforcement. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., armed federal agents on the roof of the facility deployed pepper balls and other chemical agents to clear protesters as a vehicle tried to make its way out the facility.

At least two protesters have taken into custody. One protester was blocking a vehicle before being physically removed by agents who sprayed a chemical irritant. It appears the protester grabbed the chemical agent and attempted to throw it back at the federal officer.

Another protester was taken into the facility after 8:30 a.m.

Demonstrators at the scene said one of the protesters was then put in a van and taken "god knows where."

Kat Abughazaleh, who is also running for Congress in Illinois' 9th district, said she was thrown by agents, and confirmed she saw a second protester taken into the ICE facility.

"All of us joined arms, we did not let the van pass. ICE came in and tried to drive the car through us, they almost ran someone over," She said. "We did not move, we stood strong, and that's when they brought out the pepper balls and the tear gas."

Abughazaleh said she saw one of the protesters taken into custody enter a federal van.

"We have no weapons, we have signs and chants and songs," She said. "They are treating us like it's a warzone."

Protesters and reporters had to run from the cloud of chemical smoke, which smelled like tear gas according to people at the scene. Some were seen sitting or laying on the ground, having water poured in their eyes.

Each escalation between protesters and agents happened when a vehicle tried to leave the facility. When vehicles moved, the protesters would link arms to block its way.

Eventually those tensions boiled over into the deployment of chemical agents to clear the path. Since that smoke has cleared the situation has calmed down outside the facility, though dozens of protesters remain at the scene.

Illinois politicians join protesters outside facility

Along with Abughazaleh, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton joined the protesters around 4:30 a.m. to speak out against ICE enforcement.

"People are here to peacefully protest," Stratton, who is running for Senate, said. "Look what we have been seeing over the past several weeks right here in Chicago. People are being snatched off the streets, stuffed into unmarked vans with no due process."

She said this week there have been attacks on First Amendment rights, and it has caused fear.

"I'm here to stand with Illinoisians who are protesting peacefully," Stratton said.

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, who is also a candidate to replace Rep. Jan Schakowsky in Congress, was also at the protest Friday morning, alongside what looked to be Chicago Ald. Andre Vasquez.

Broadview facility target of protesters since start of "Operation Midway Blitz"

Last week, protesters faced heavily armed agents in military gear. Some protesters were hit with chemical agents and rubber bullets.

Immigrant rights advocates and Chicago activists have been protesting outside ICE facilities in the suburbs since last week, and more protests were planned with the enhanced enforcement operation underway.

The efforts come weeks after the Trump administration first signaled it would be drastically ramping up U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Chicago.

The department did not say how long the operation is expected to last.

Organizers are working in the community to inform residents of their rights; the city of Chicago offers "Know Your Rights" guides in both English and Spanish.