Scuffle between federal agents, adults spills into Warren Township High School in Gurnee, officials say

A scuffle between federal agents and a person they were trying to detain spilled into a high school in north suburban Gurnee Thursday morning, school officials said.

Warren Township High School District 121 Superintendent Dr. Denny Woestman sent an email to parents shortly after 9:30 a.m. to tell the about the incident.

Woestman said that he believes the incident happened with an off-campus encounter between federal agents and adults who are not related to the school district. He said the adults then came onto WTHS's O'Plaine campus, with federal agents following.

The agents followed one of the adults through a door into an O'Plaine campus building. The door was open as it was being "used appropriately" by students and staff coming as part of a normal school day, Woestman said.

Woestman said inside the building, there was a physical altercation between the federal agents and the adults, which happened in front of students and staff.

The adults were taken into custody and removed from the school's campus, Woestman said in his email, and that was the extend of what he knew.

He said he will provide parents with a "better update later today via email" when he knows more.

Student Services is providing support for any students who may need it after the incident, Woestman said.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for more information and are waiting to hear back