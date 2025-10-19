2 federal immigration agents attacked while making arrest in Bolingbrook, Illinois, police say

Two federal immigration agents were attacked while making an arrest Sunday morning in Bolingbrook in Chicago's southwest suburbs, police said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Bolingbrook police responded to the 100 block of Williamsburg Lane for a report of a battery.

Police said two immigration agents told officers they were trying to arrest a 46-year-old man in a parking lot, when two females approached and began hitting them in the head.

The females and the man agents were arresting fled the scene and went inside a nearby home, police said.

The agents declined medical attention. No one was in custody Sunday afternoon.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for more information.