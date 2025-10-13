Broadview, Illinois shrinks area where protests are allowed outside ICE facility

The Village of Broadview, Illinois announced Monday morning that it is shrinking the zone where protesters are allowed to gather outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center in the west Chicago suburb.

In a statement, Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson said she decided on the restriction after protests outside the facility on Saturday night "degenerated into chaos."

"There were 15 arrests, and 10 of those were around the age of my own daughter. As a mother and a mayor, I am mad at what happened," Thompson said in the statement. "Broadview didn't choose to have the ICE facility in our community. But it's here. And so are Broadview residents."

Thompson wrote that some of the protesters have been making life difficult for Broadview residents.

"There are too many protesters are raising their fists rather than their voices, creating chaos at the expense of the people who call Broadview home," she wrote. "Broadview residents lack the protestors' privilege to return to calm, quiet neighborhoods for undisturbed rest."

For that reason, Thompson said she has signed a new executive order in consultation with Illinois State Police and the Cook County Sheriff's office, which will permit protests only in the safety zone at the ICE facility on Beach Street. Protests will no longer be allowed at 2000 S. 25th Ave. between Lexington and Fillmore streets, Thompson wrote.

"Additionally, it has been only God's grace alone that a protester has not been struck and killed by a motorist on 25th Avenue given how frequently protesters dash onto this busy, four-lane street," Thompson wrote. "This new measure will provide for both the serenity of residents and safety of protestors."

Thompson emphasized that she respects, supports, and defends everyone's right to protest, and decried the use of chemical munitions by federal agents at the site.

"Nevertheless, my first priority is to defend public safety and the residents who live here and people who work here," she wrote.

This comes after Thompson signed an earlier executive order restricting protest times to between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

Protesters have been gathering outside the Broadview ICE facility for weeks, and several have been arrested.

Meanwhile, National Guard troops arrived at the Broadview ICE facility last week, a federal appeals court this past weekend blocked the deployment of the troops to the streets of Chicago.

Since "Operation Midway Blitz," concerns have been raised about the random way federal agents have come into the Chicagoland area, detaining people. Hundreds of people have since been taken into custody without warrants or probable cause.