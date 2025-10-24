"Shadow" hearing in Chicago on Friday over immigration crackdown

More than a dozen members of Congress will be in Chicago on Friday morning to push back against the immigration crackdown happening across the state.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Mayor Brandon Johnson are among the lawmakers who are expected to attend. The list also includes U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, who is a ranking member of the immigration integrity, security and enforcement subcommittee, and representatives Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia, Delia Ramirez, Robin Kelly, and Danny Davis.

They're calling the shadow hearing "Kidnapped and Disappeared: Trump's Assault on Chicago." Organizers said the goal is to dive into what they describe as President Trump's "unlawful and aggressive actions in Chicago."

Witnesses will speak to what they call the personal trauma, constitutional violations, and labor implications of the immigration crackdown, which started about a month and a half ago.

Leaders from the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights and the ACLU of Illinois will also be in attendance.

The shadow hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m. at the Harold Washington Library Center, followed by a media conference at 11 a.m.

Border Patrol chief Bovino accused of violating restraining order

This comes a day after U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commander Gregory Bovino is accused of violating a temporary restraining order blocking federal agencies from using certain tactics to suppress protests or prevent media coverage of immigration enforcement operations in Illinois.

The same group of journalists and First Amendment advocates that obtained the TRO earlier in October filed a notice of alleged violation to U.S. District Court Judge Sara Ellis after Bovino was caught on video throwing at least one canister of tear gas during a confrontation between federal agents and protesters in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

The video, which was streamed live to Facebook, was taken near the Discount Mall at 26th and Whipple on the Southwest Side. Protesters and residents confronted CBP tactical agents as they tried to conduct immigration enforcement at that site.

In the video, Bovino can be seen in uniform, but no headgear, pulling out a canister of tear gas and tossing it into the crowd of protesters over the heads of other agents. As the camera begins to move away, he can be seen pulling another canister of tear gas off his belt.

The CBS Confirmed team has reviewed the video and verified that it shows Bovino at the site of the Little Village confrontation on Thursday.

Bovino will be questioned during a hearing in November.