Broadview ICE facility protest draws hundreds, multiple demonstrators arrested: Watch live

Multiple arrests have been witnessed as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Broadview ICE facility again Friday, demanding transparency and accountability with a heavy state police presence.

While protesters have flocked to the facility for weeks to demonstrate against the Trump administration's enhanced immigration enforcement, the scene outside Broadview looked markedly different Friday morning.

On Beech Street, long concrete barriers were erected overnight to create a designated area for protesting, keep demonstrators and federal agents apart and keep the street clear for emergency vehicles.

After who appeared to be Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was spotted on the roof of the facility Friday morning, protesters moved over to the entrance on 25th Avenue where there have not been barrier and fences erected. Hundreds of demonstrators were gathered in that open space in hopes of being able to address Noem directly.

The street is closed until further notice between the entrance to the Eisenhower down to Roosevelt due to the protest.

There is a heavy presence from uniformed Illinois State Troopers at the facility Friday, forming a line that appears to be an attempt to keep federal agents and protesters apart. There were also dozens of federal agents, armed and in military uniform.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., a large armored vehicle with an armed agent stationed out its top, made its way slowly through the crowd, though it was not apparent why.

As of 9:30 a.m., CBS News Chicago saw at least half a dozen protesters arrested and taken away in handcuffs. Arrests have continued into the 10 a.m. hour.

There are digital signs around the facility warning people to stay off the streets and the majority of the state and local police involvement appears to be related to keeping people out of the roadway.

Illinois and Broadview police said they are not assisting ICE with any detention operations in accordance with state law.