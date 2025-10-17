Trump asks Supreme Court to allow deployment of National Guard in Illinois

Washington — President Trump's administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday to allow the deployment of National Guard members in Illinois.

The Justice Department is asking the high court to freeze a lower court order that blocked the Trump administration from ordering the federalization and deployment of National Guard troops within Illinois. A U.S. appeals court on Thursday upheld the decision as to the deployment of service members, but allowed the Guard to remain under federal service while legal proceedings continue.

In a request for emergency relief, Solicitor General D. John Sauer said the order from a U.S. district court judge "countermands the exercise of the President's Commander-in-Chief authority and projects its own authority into the military chain of command."

