President Trump posts on Truth Social that Chicago Mayor Johnson, Gov. Pritzker "should be in jail"

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, President Trump said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker "should be in jail."

"Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] Officers!" Mr. Trump posted. "Governor Pritzker also!"

Arrests, raids and protests have become daily occurrences as the presence of ICE in Chicago has drastically increased since the Department of Homeland Security launched what it dubbed "Operation Midway Blitz" at the beginning of September.

On Tuesday, Mayor Johnson signed an executive order prohibiting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies from using city property for civil immigration enforcement.

The order prohibits federal authorities from using city-owned or controlled parking lots, vacant lots and garages as staging areas, processing locations or operations bases for civil immigration enforcement activity.

Meanwhile, Pritzker has taken Mr. Trump to task repeatedly for his use of federal forces, and most recently for deploying National Guard troops to Illinois. The deployment comes amid clashes between demonstrators and federal agents outside an ICE processing facility in Broadview, Illinois, where, within the past couple of weeks, over a dozen protesters were arrested.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to both Mayor Johnson and Gov. Pritzker's office's for comment about Mr. Trump's post.