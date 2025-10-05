Elected Illinois officials call for transparency into South Shore apartment raid

Several U.S. representatives on Sunday joined neighbors outside the South Shore apartment building that was the subject of an overnight raid earlier this week.

On Saturday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared a heavily produced video of that raid by federal agents.

Elected officials met to outline their plans moving forward.

Across the board, a united condemnation of the raid in South Shore and wider actions seen from the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Neighbors said they're concerned about what happened in their building and to their neighbors. Some of them invited the elected officials inside to see some of the damage left behind after doors were forcibly opened and residents removed from units.

Rep. Delia Ramierz, among other elected officials, is calling for more oversight and transparency into what happened at the building and all actions taken by the federal agents.

"As a member of the committee on Homeland Security, we are demanding oversight of Broadview. We are requesting and demanding a meeting with the Chicago field office director, Russell Hault, and we want a full investigation into what is happening across the city of Chicago and the entire state of Illinois," she said.

Some of the speakers also talked about the conditions of those who have been detained, expressing concern that some are not being processed correctly and assigned identification numbers so their family members can track where they are being held.