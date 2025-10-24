Laugh Factory Chicago night manager taken into custody by federal agents outside club

The night manager of the Chicago Laugh Factory was taken into custody by federal agents outside the North Side comedy club Friday, as shown in an Instagram video posted by the club.

It was not clear in the video why the manager, whom the club identified as having the first name Nate, was being detained.

The posted video shows him standing on the street at Belmont and Broadway in Lakeview, holding onto a piece of construction scaffolding with a white SUV belonging to federal agents pulled up next to him, its door open against his body. There are at least four masked federal agents in full camouflage present, as well as at least one Chicago police officer.

In the video, bystanders can be heard screaming for help and insisting, "He didn't do anything!"

Video shows three agents wrestling him to the ground as the CPD officer steps in to separate another bystander from the scuffle. As the agents take him to the ground, another woman is brought down with them.

"Let us see your face!" the person filming demands as the agents handcuff the manager. "Let us see your face for once, you [expletive] coward!"

Once handcuffed, the manager is put in the back of the white van as the bystanders repeatedly ask, "Where are you taking him?"

The agents never speak in the video, and get into the car to leave.

In their post, the Laugh Factory said the manager's family "has been made aware of his arrest" and "are actively working to get his release."

Chicago police said officers responded to the area of the club at 9:19 a.m. for a call about a battery in progress. When they arrived, CPD said officers saw federal agents "engaged in a physical altercation with two individuals" and a crowd that had gathered int he area.

it was not immediately clear if the incident involving the two individuals is what led to the Laugh Factory manager being taken into custody.

CPD said officers worked to de-escalate the situation and conduct crowd control for safety. No arrests were made by CPD and officers left the scene once it had cleared.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security for their response to the incident and are waiting to hear back.