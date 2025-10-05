Woman shot by federal agent, man charged in alleged ramming of agent's vehicle in Brighton Park

A Chicago man and woman now face federal charges after tense moments in Brighton Park. The woman was shot by federal agents, who claim she rammed her vehicle into their car.

The incident sparked angry protests.

Before protestors faced off with federal agents near 39th and Kedzie Saturday morning, and before Chicago police officers were met with chemicals to ward off protestors, the Department of Justice said Marimar Martinez, 30, and Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, 21, used their cars to block federal agent vehicles and rammed into them.

The department said the agents got out and fired five shots at Martinez, who was inside her car. Both she and Ruiz got away.

A gas station attendant verified Ruiz, who was arrested outside his business by federal agents a short time later.

"Some customers told him he hit the car," he said.

Video captured the moment he was detained. He was charged with assaulting, impeding, and interfering with the work of federal agents in Chicago.

Court documents said Martinez was arrested at an auto body shop about a mile away.

The Department of Justice said Martinez was taken by an ambulance to the hospital, where she was treated after she was shot. Her family did not want to share any information, but did say she is OK.

Gov. JB Pritzker appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday and talked about the Brighton Park shooting. He voiced concerns about homeland security, initially saying the 39th and Kedzie incident happened in Broadview, but it was miles away from the western suburb.

"Here, it's really hard to know what the facts are, and they won't let us access the facts. They are just putting out their propaganda, and then we have to later determine what actually happened," Pritzker said,

CBS News Chicago legal analyst, Irv Miller, said this could have ramifications in court.

"I guarantee you this will be the first thing that the defendant tells- deni- fens- defendant's attorney tells the judge in court, "hey, judge, they couldn't even get the location right, and this Broadview is nowhere near 40th and Kedzie in Chicago."

The DOJ says the three agents involved in the crash and shooting had body cameras, but only one camera was on at the time.