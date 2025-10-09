National Guard troops arrive at Broadview, Illinois ICE facility, village says

Video shows what appear to be troops at Broadview, Illinois ICE facility

National Guard troops arrived overnight at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois, the village announced Thursday morning.

A village spokesperson confirmed Thursday morning that the National Guard arrived the night before. A total of 45 Texas National Guard members were at the ICE facility Thursday morning, the village said.

In video taken overnight, men in uniform are seen arriving with luggage and shields going past a temporary riot fence and inside the main door of the ICE facility on Beach Street in Broadview. This was around 1 a.m.

In a news release, the Village of Broadview described the troops as "45 tired Texans."

"Three vans with approximately 45 Texas National Guard soldiers arrived at the ICE facility in the Village of Broadview late last night. During their patrols, Broadview police officers observed the vans parked in the rear of 2000 25th Ave., and all of the guards were sleeping. We let them sleep undisturbed," the village said. "We hope that they will extend the same courtesy in the coming days to Broadview residents who deserve a good night's sleep, too."

About 500 National Guard troops — 200 from Texas, and 300 from Illinois who have been federalized — have been in position and ready for deployment. They are mobilized for an initial period of 60 days.

Broadview Mayor Karen Katrina Thompson issued a letter to the Broadview community on saying the presence of the "heavily armed" National Guard members would turn the ICE facility "into a military fortress, within shooting distance of Broadview residents' homes and businesses."

"This is about a military occupation of Broadview," Thompson wrote. "This is about intimidation."

Meanwhile, a federal judge was set to decide Thursday whether to block the hundreds of National Guard troops who have been sent to Chicago.

President Trump has suggested that regardless of what the court decides Thursday, he may decide to invoke the Insurrection Act, and still send troops to guard federal properties — some of which have been the sites of recent protests.

As far as the decision on the deployment of National Guard troops in Chicago goes, the case is on the U.S. District Court docket for Thursday as the State of Illinois v. Trump. The hearing on the case is set for 11 a.m. at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse downtown.