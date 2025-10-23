1 arrested by CPD in Little Village during confrontation between residents, federal agents

Chicago police said one person was arrested in Little Village near the Discount Mall Thursday morning during a confrontation between community members and federal agents.

Video posted on social media shows residents and protesters blowing whistles, honking horns and confronting U.S. Customs and Border Protection tactical agents near 26th and Whipple outside the mall.

In one of the videos the protesters can be heard yelling that they're American citizens. At another point, agents can be seen releasing canisters of tear gas and there are reports pepper spray was used as well.

Chicago police said they responded to multiple 911 calls to the area, including one from federal agents in need of assistance, at 10:15 a.m. When they arrived, officers and supervisors found a large crowd and said they worked to de-escalate the situation.

CPD emphasized officers were only on scene to maintain public safety through crowd control and traffic control areas. Once the area was safely cleared, officers left the scene.

One person was arrested for battering a CPD officer, police said.

The social media video captured at least one person being arrested by a federal agent, but it was not clear how many people were detained by the feds.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to CBP and the Department of Homeland Security for more information and are waiting to hear back.