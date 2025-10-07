Texas National Guard deploying, but not clear if they're headed to Illinois

Texas National Guard is deploying — are they going to Illinois?

The Texas National Guard was deploying on Tuesday, but their destination was unclear.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted a photo to X around 8 a.m. Tuesday with a caption reading, "The elite Texas National Guard. Ever ready. Deploying now." The photo shows Texas National Guard members boarding a plane.

On Sunday evening, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said President Trump had ordered National Guard members from Texas to be deployed to Illinois.

In a statement, Pritzker said 400 members of the Texas National Guard will be deployed to Illinois, Oregon, and other locations within the U.S.

While a West Coast judge approved a temporary restraining order to block Texas guardsmen and women from going to Portland, Oregon, a judge in Illinois declined a similar request on Monday.

During a court hearing on Monday, it was revealed the Texas National Guard was already on its way to Illinois on Monday, and could be deployed as soon as Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Illinois National Guard has also been ordered to report for training Tuesday.

On Sunday, a memo obtained by CBS News from the Pentagon called for hundreds of National Guard troops to be sent to Illinois. Pritzker on Saturday said that the Trump administration intended to federalize 300 Illinois National Guard members after he was offered an ultimatum on troop deployment. The ultimatum by the Trump administration, according to Pritzker, was "call up your troops, or we will."

Pritzker has repeatedly declined to call up the guard during the period of increased immigration enforcement the government has dubbed "Operation Midway Blitz." Pritzker has also accused the Trump administration, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Customs and Border Protection Commander Gregory Bovino of intentionally sowing chaos in order to justify the deployment.

The Illinois Attorney General's team and Chicago city attorneys will be back in federal court this coming Thursday in an effort to stop the mobilization of troops.

Meanwhile, attorneys for the Village of Broadview, where a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center that has drawn heated protests and confrontations is located, were to appear in front of a judge on Tuesday to argue for the removal of a fence the feds put up outside an ICE facility on Beach Street in Broadview.

They said that the feds did not get a permit for the fence, and that it is illegal to block a public street.

Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson could also see legal action soon regarding a protest curfew she enacted Monday night. She said village resources cannot keep up with repeated demonstrations outside the ICE processing center, so she is limiting gatherings there to be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

"Let me be clear, I will always support the first amendment and right of people to peacefully protest," Thompson said Monday, "but as mayor, I must also balance the right with the safety and wellbeing of Broadview residents and the businesses."