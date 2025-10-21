Ald. Jessie Fuentes files claim for $100K in damages after ICE arrest at Humboldt Health Hospital

Alderperson Jessie Fuentes, who represents the city's 26th Ward, has filed a federal claim against the government for damages after she was arrested by a federal agent at Humboldt Health Hospital earlier this month.

Fuentes had gone to Humboldt Health to check on someone who was hurt during an immigration arrest. After she asked the agents if they had a warrant for the person's arrest, they grabbed her and handcuffed her. The entire incident was caught on cell phone video.

Fuentes was released from custody a short time later.

Fuentes' lawyer said the alderperson has filed a Federal Tort Claims Act administrative claim to demonstrate the importance of standing up and holding federal agencies accountable. She is seeking $100,000 in damages.