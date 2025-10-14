ICE agents, crowd stand off in East Side, Chicago near 105th and Avenue N: Watch Live

There is a stand off between a crowd and a group of federal agents on Chicago's Far South Side.

The incident is taking place near 105h and Avenue N in the city's East Side neighborhood, near the Indiana border.

State Senator Robert Peters, who represents Illinois' 13th District, initially posted about the developing situation around 11:30 a.m., writing, "All eyes on the East Side right now! ICE cannot just come into our communities and wreak havoc like this. My staff are on the ground and we will update residents as the situation evolves."

"I'm in Springfield but my staff are on site at 105th and Avenue N. ICE behavior is unacceptable," he posted a little less than half an hour later. "And if we know one thing about East Siders, it's that they don't tolerate this kind of b------t."

What exactly led to the incident was not immediately clear, though there appeared to be an aftermath of a car crash. CBS Skywatch was over the scene as agents appeared to take at least one person into custody, handcuffing them.

At one point a group of bystanders scattered, running down the street, but it was not immediately known what caused them to do so.

As of 12:30 p.m., there appeared to be a crowd of about 50 to 75 people and a couple dozen officers. Several high-ranking Chicago police officers, identifiable by their white shirts, were also at the scene.