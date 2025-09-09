ICE in Chicago amid ongoing "Operation Midway Blitz" activity: Live updates
Arrests, raids and protests have become daily occurrences as the presence of ICE in Chicago has drastically increased since the Department of Homeland Security launched what it dubbed "Operation Midway Blitz" at the beginning of September.
DHS claims the operation will "target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois," blaming the city and state's sanctuary laws that prohibit local and state law enforcement from cooperating with ICE agents.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city received "no notice of any enhanced immigration action" ahead of the operation. Gov. JB Pritzker posted on X.com, "Once again, this isn't about fighting crime. That requires support and coordination — yet we've experienced nothing like that over the past several weeks."
DHS officials have touted that more than 500 arrests have been made and Customs and Border Protection boats with armed agents were seen on the Chicago River, but that has also included detention of U.S. citizens without cause or justification, the fatal shooting of a Mexican immigrant in Franklin Park by ICE agents, arrests of non-criminals like a Back of the Yards tamale vendor and increasingly tense and volatile protests outside the ICE detention center in Broadview, Illinois.
ICE agents even shot a pepper ball at a CBS News Chicago reporter unprovoked while she was checking on the situation at the Broadview facility. A criminal investigation has been opened.
DHS claims the mission would be carried out to honor Katie Abraham, a Chicago woman killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run crash in Urbana, Illinois, about 130 miles south of Chicago, earlier this year. The driver was an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala.
Organizers are also working in the community to inform residents of their rights; the city of Chicago offers "Know Your Rights" guides in both English and Spanish.
Armed agents spotted along Michigan Avenue in Chicago's Loop
Armed agents were said to have been spotted on Michigan Avenue near Millennium Park and possibly on the Chicago River. It is unclear what prompted their presence or if they've detained anyone.
Earlier on Sunday, President Donald Trump on Truth Social about Chicago with a video clip from Saturday night's interaction between federal agents and protesters in Broadview, Illinois. President Trump said in the post, "Border Patrol will take no nonsense!"
Pritzker, in a statement, said, "The Trump Administration's DHS officers appear to be carrying large weapons around downtown Chicago in camouflage and masks. This is not making anybody safer — it's a show of intimidation, instilling fear in our communities and hurting our businesses. We cannot normalize militarizing American cities and suburbs. Make sure you know your rights and stay alert."
Johnson, in a statement, said he will continue to monitor the situation.
Federal agents fire pepper ball at CBS News Chicago reporter outside Broadview ICE facility
A criminal investigation has been opened after a federal agent fired a pepper ball, unprovoked, at a CBS News Chicago reporter Sunday.
Reporter Asal Rezaei said there was no active protest or protesters at the facility, and she was alone with no one around her at the time of the incident.
In a report filed with Broadview police, Rezaei said she was driving her truck with her driver's side window down, while approaching the 25th Avenue entrance to see if any activity was taking place, before leaving the area.
That's when she said a masked ICE agent, who saw her window down, shot a pepper ball about 50 feet from the inside of the fence, hitting her truck's driver's side panel, causing the chemical agents to engulf the inside of her truck.
Rezaei said the pepper ball left white powder on her windshield, and her face had "been on fire for at least the last 10 minutes or so." The chemical also caused her to vomit once outside of her truck, she said.
In her report, she said, "At this moment it's not really clear why that officer took a shot at me. My car has been here several times, although I did not identify myself verbally as a member of the press. There were no protests going on," said Rezaei. "There was actually nobody there except one other person that was a member of a fire department that was there checking in on the buildings around this area."
Street vendors in Chicago face growing anxiety after ICE arrests
One day after ICE agents detained a tamale vendor in Chicago, members of her family were out in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, selling out their stock in just one hour, but now there's growing concern over the chilling effect that could linger among the wider street vendor community.
On 26th Street in Little Village, the city's second busiest retail corridor, noticeably fewer street vendors have been working in recent weeks amid Operation Midway Blitz, the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in the Chicago area.
"The streets are normally filled," said Maria Orozco, with the Street Vendors Association of Chicago.
Her parents are street vendors, and like so many others they have stopped working since ICE stepped up its enforcement in Chicago earlier this month.
"I do worry for him every time he does head out," she said.
More tension and clashes between protesters and ICE agents in Broadview
Tensions and clashes continued Friday between protesters and ICE agents outside the federal immigration detention facility in Broadview in Chicago's western suburbs.
A small group of protesters rallied outside the ICE facility throughout the day on Friday.
Friday morning, protesters placed signs on the large fence installed outside the facility, and agents removed them. Federal agents deployed pepper balls, tear gas, and rubber bullets several times at 50 to 75 protesters standing outside the facility, despite the fencing.
CBS News Chicago crews saw one protester who touched the fence get hit with pepper balls fired by an agent.
Broadview officials are demanding that the agency remove the fence because it went up without a permit and is blocking first responders.
Meantime, a second group of protesters gathered on 25th Avenue where ICE agents are moving in and out of the facility with detainees.
Protesters said they will not be deterred by "excessive force" from federal agents.
Federal authorities detained at least two people on Friday. According to the Department of Homeland Security, since September 19, a total of 17 people have been arrested for protesting in Broadview.
One of the people arrested on Friday had a gun that was confiscated by ICE, federal officials said. Colleagues identified him as Elias Cepeda.
"Elias is a community leader in Pilsen," said Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).
Sigcho-Lopez said he personally knows Cepeda, including for his work with the nonprofit group Pilsen Defense & Access.
"Helping our children go to school, delivering groceries; I can attest, because it's someone that I personally know," he said.
Cepeda's colleagues said he was outside the facility to try to deescalate tensions when he was detained. They also said he has a concealed carry license, and consistently carries a firearm with him for self-defense. He also works in private security.
"He's like a gentle giant," said his mother, Leila Mendez.
Protesters return to Broadview ICE facility on Friday
Tensions continued to rise Friday in Broadview, Illinois, where protesters have been outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center all day.
Federal authorities detained at least two people, as chemical agents including tear gas and pepper balls were fired into the crowd.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, since September 19, a total of 17 people have been arrested for protesting in Broadview. One of the people arrested on Friday had a gun that was confiscated by ICE, federal officials said.
Protesters placed signs on the large fence installed outside the facility, and agents removed them. Federal agents deployed pepper balls, tear gas, and rubber bullets several times at 50 to 75 protesters standing outside the facility, despite the fencing.
Border Patrol boats spotted on Chicago River
For the first time since the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in Chicago, armed U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were seen patrolling the Chicago River on boats on Thursday.
Four boats marked "Border Patrol" were spotted along the river near State Street in downtown Chicago; each boat carrying several agents wearing masks and holding guns.
It was the first time immigration agents have been seen operating in downtown Chicago since the federal immigration crackdown began earlier this month under Operation Midway Blitz.
"Our goal, as always, is to ensure laws that are in place to protect our citizens are respected and violators are held accountable," Customs and Border Protection spokesman David Kim said in an email. "The boats will be here for the foreseeable future. We are approaching operations on Midway Blitz from an all threats perspective and will utilize land, water, or air to conduct operations, insert personnel to patrol areas, exhilarated personnel, or any other thing we deed necessary to accomplish our mission."
It's unclear exactly what purpose the boats will serve. Lake Michigan has no foreign border, and is the only one of the Great Lakes located entirely within the United States.
Lawrence Benito, executive director of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights said the boats serve "no other practical function other than to carry out a publicity stunt to advance ICE's propaganda."
Border Patrol Chief Micheal Banks also arrived in Chicago on Thursday, posting photos and videos of himself and agents on X, saying he "landed in Chicago." Ironically, one of the videos features the song "Bulls on Parade" by Rage Against the Machine, a criticism of the glorification of the U.S. military-industrial complex.
Tamale vendor arrested by ICE in Back of the Yards
A woman selling tamales was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the Southwest Side of Chicago.
Jamie Perez said he was on a video call with his girlfriend, Laura Murillo, at the time ICE agents took her into custody as she was selling tamales near 47th and Western. He watched it all play out before the phone line went dead.
The next time he heard from her, Murillo was at the ICE processing facility in west suburban Broadview.
"She called me, and she's in Broadview, and they only let her make that one phone call," Perez said.
Murillo has two children, an 18-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old daughter who has special needs.
Murillo's older daughter picked up her table and chairs after she was arrested, and spoke to members of the Southwest Side Rapid Response Team, which responds to sightings of ICE activity in Chicago.
"Talked about how her mom had been in the us for 20 years. She has a child with special needs," said Jianan Shi. "After this morning's operation, she's now at Broadview."
Video shows protester being hit by pickup truck outside Broadview ICE facility
Video shows someone hitting a demonstrator with a pickup truck outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in the west Chicago suburb of Broadview Wednesday night.
Demonstrators have been gathering outside the facility for weeks.
CBS News Chicago reporter Marissa Sulek was on the scene Wednesday night as the protester was struck.
On Thursday morning, questions remained about who was behind the wheel of the pickup truck that hit the demonstrator. Protesters said it was an ICE agent behind the wheel, but CBS News Chicago has not been able to confirm that information.
The person who was struck was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood and was expected to recover. Broadview police said they are treating what happened like a regular traffic accident.
"There was an incident where a demonstrator in the vicinity of ICE detention center made contact with a vehicle. Treating this incident as we would any other traffic accident where a pedestrian was struck," the Village of Broadview said in the statement. "The victim was transported by BFD to Loyola Hospital and is in stable condition. We will update when we gather additional, confirmed information."
Broadview officials demand DHS take down fence surrounding ICE facility
The Village of Broadview has demanded that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security take down the fencing outside the Broadview Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.
Hours after the fencing went up at the facility, a letter went out from the Broadview Fire Department to Homeland Security saying in part, "built, without a permit, a fence on a public street under the jurisdiction of the village of Broadview… currently blocking Broadview Fire Department access to that road."
The department "demand that the fence be removed immediately."
The fencing went up four days after Friday's heated exchange that led to multiple arrests and the use of tear gas and pepper balls by DHS agents against those trying to block the entrance to the facility.
DHS said, "Police under JB Pritzker's sanctuary jurisdiction refused to answer multiple calls for assistance."
Hours later, the city pushed back, saying, "Broadview Police Department did not receive today's multiple calls for assistance from the leadership of the ICE detention facility in Broadview. That is false."
The Village of Broadview also said the feds failed to notify local police they were using tear gas and mace, as was promised to them.
Four days before the incident, Broadview's Mayor Katina Thompson framed the presence of the ICE facility and the protesters' presence as "a very scary time."
"What a lot of people don't know is that the ICE facility has been here for almost 30 years, way before my time," she said.
Fence goes up outside ICE facility in Broadview
Police in the west Chicago suburb of Broadview blocked the street early Tuesday in front of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility that has drawn protests for days.
A tall wire fence has also been set up surrounding the building to block access to it. It was not clear what kind of clearance was needed for agents to get in and out.
Two protesters were seen outside the ICE facility at 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Protester speaks about being detained at Broadview ICE facility
A protester who was taken into custody outside the Broadview U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility this past weekend spoke to CBS News Chicago Monday.
"I kind of tapped on the window, and that's when I was detained, and I ended up getting severely bruised," Rogelio Huerta said. "We were just continuing the protest that happened since Friday, but it got a little ugly."
Huerta said he found himself behind the fence around the ICE facility parking lot, where those detained are brought in on vans and buses.
"They refused me a phone call, they refused food, they refused any kind of essentials that I needed. So if I needed a cover, a blanket, they didn't even have anything for me," he said.
Huerta said, six hours after he was detained, he walked out with a citation for assaulting a federal officer.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection chief patrol agent Gregory Bovino announced three arrests from Friday's protest, but the U.S. Attorney's office said they have no record of anyone charged with that same statute.
Huerta said he was given a written citation, but has yet to receive a court date.
Protests continue after heated clashes outside Broadview, Illinois ICE facility
Federal officials said more than a dozen protesters were arrested over the weekend outside a federal immigration facility in Broadview in Chicago's western suburbs.
Early on Monday morning, five people were out protesting at the Broadview ICE facility. They chanted, sounded off, and recorded video every time an ICE vehicle came out of the facility.
Chains were heard rattling around 6 a.m., a sign that detainees were either being moved into and out of a van. Several vehicles were seen going into the facility, but not many were going out.
By 9 a.m., the protest group had grown — though there were still fewer than a dozen people. Meanwhile, an emergency response officer was seen on the roof of the Broadview building, walking back and forth and monitoring the scene.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security denies rumors that the facility is closing.
Also this past weekend, President Trump used a memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk again to promise to send National Guard troops to Chicago.
"One of the last things he said to me is, 'Please, sir, save Chicago,'" President Trump said at the memorial service in Glendale, Arizona," President Trump said. "We are going to do that. We are going to save Chicago from horrible crime."
Small group of protesters outside Broadview ICE facility
A small group of protesters was seen outside the ICE facility in Broadview, where on Friday, agents clashed with demonstrators.
Less than 10 people were gathered at the facility.
Protesters set off fireworks and smoke bombs outside ICE facility in Broadview
After multiple clashes between ICE agents and protesters, and several arrests, some demonstrators set off smoke bombs and fireworks after sunset outside the ICE facility in Broadview, filling the air with smoke.
It was a tense and chaotic situation outside the ICE facility in Broadview for more than 12 hours as protesters repeatedly tried to block vehicles from leaving the parking lot.
ICE agents repeatedly fired pepper spray balls and tear gas into the crowd after they blocked vehicles. Several people were taken into custody, but federal authorities have yet to announce any charges.
Another clash between protesters and ICE agents in Broadview
Around 6:45 p.m., protesters again clashed with ICE agents as a vehicle was leaving the parking lot. Agents appeared to fire tear gas and or pepper spray, and several people in the crowd began fighting with agents.
Agents could be seen chasing several people and tackling them to the ground. At least five people were handcuffed and taken into the parking lot before tensions calmed again.
What happens next to those arrested in Broadviwew?
Four people have been taken into custody after clashes between ICE agents and protesters outside a federal immigration facility in Broadview on Friday. Legal experts weighed in on what those people could face if they're charged with any crime.
"They may be detained in custody pending a decision by the feds as to whether they're going to prosecute," said attorney Richard Kling, who practices law in federal court.
Kling said, if these the government does file charges against those who were arrested, the protesters could appear in federal court as soon as Friday afternoon.
"It's minor. You have cases in the federal building dealing with murder, and sexual assault, and trafficking, and all of the other terrible things that go on in society, and disorderly conduct at the Broadview ICE facility is probably at the bottom of the totem pole," Kling said.
He said, U.S. citizen or not, federal agents might argue the behavior outside the ICE Broadview facility was not protected by the First Amendment.
Nearly 550 arrested during Chicago area immigration crackdown so far, official says
Immigration enforcement officials have arrested nearly 550 people as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration in the Chicago area, which began less than two weeks ago, a top Department of Homeland Security official told CBS News.
"Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham has resulted in almost 550 arrests. Every arrest is a testament to DHS and its law enforcement's dedication to enforcing the laws of our nation. We will not be deterred by sanctuary politicians or violent rioters," DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said.
CBP Chief Gregory Bovino is at Broadview ICE facility
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Gregory Bovino has showed up at the Broadview ICE facility as protesters continue to gather outside.
Bovino walked out and joined agents at the open facility gate shortly before noon Friday. He appeared to be taking in the crowd outside the facility and speaking with armed agents in full military uniforms.
Bovino did not interact directly with the protesters and went back inside a short time later.
Broadview protest calm after early morning clashes
The scene outside the Broadview ICE detention center has calmed significantly since early morning clashes between federal agents and protesters.
Protesters still remained outside the facility, but the crowd thinned significantly by 11 a.m.
The original protest announcement called for one demonstration from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and another at 7 p.m.
Protesters scramble in clash with feds outside Broadview ICE facility
A tense situation erupted Friday morning when federal agents at the Broadview ICE facility fired a chemical agent, which people on the ground said smelled and acted like tear gas, into a crowd of demonstrators.
The smoke sent demonstrators and press alike scrambling to protect their eyes and airways. See the moment it unfolded.
Federal agents fire chemical agents at protesters outside Broadview facility
Armed federal agents on the roof fired chemical agents at the crowd of protesters outside the Broadview ICE facility around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.
The cloud of what people at the scene smelled like tear gas sent protesters and media running, finally allowing agents to drive a vehicle out of the facility.
A second protester was taken into custody. Kat Abughazaleh, who is also running for Congress, said that one of the protesters was inside the facility, while the other was put in a van and "taken god knows where."
"All of us joined arms, we did not let the van pass. ICE came in and tried to drive the car through us, they almost ran someone over," She said. "We did not move, we stood strong, and that's when they brought out the pepper balls and the tear gas."
"We have no weapons, we have signs and chants and songs," she added. "They are treating us like it's a warzone."
Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton joins protesters in Broadview
Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton joined protesters speaking out against ICE enforcement in Broadview on Friday morning.
"People are here to peacefully protest," She said. "Look what we have been seeing over the past several weeks right here in Chicago. People are being snatched off the streets, stuffed into unmarked vans with no due process."
"I'm here to stand with Illinoisians who are protesting peacefully," Stratton said.
ICE agents drag protesters in Broadview
A tense encounter is underway as protesters and ICE agents clash outside the Broadview ICE facility.
Video from the scene shows federal agents dragging at least two protesters. At least one protester was dragged into the facility.
There were also reports of chemical agents sprayed into the crowd by federal enforcement.
Protesters return to Broadview ICE facility early Friday morning
Early Friday morning, protesters were seen gathering outside the ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois.
The protest was set to begin around 7 a.m., but video from the scene showed a group outside the facility before 5 a.m. A bigger crowd is expected later in the morning for the protest, which is expected to continue through 7 p.m.
They say they are here to oppose "Operation Midway Blitz."
Last week, protesters faced heavily armed agents in military gear. Some protesters were hit with chemical agents and rubber bullets.
ICE agents targeting immigrants at Home Depot, advocates say
As the Trump administration continues its immigration crackdown in the Chicago area, reports have started coming in that ICE agents have targeted places like Home Depot, where migrant workers are known to gather for for-hire jobs.
Rapid response teams formed by immigrant rights groups have said Home Depot stores have become a target, something the Department of Homeland Security promised they would not do.
"ICE has targeted Home Depot corner hiring sites … where day laborers – our neighbors who build, paint, fix, and beautify this city – have been the target of these unwarranted attacks," said Miguel Avelo Rivera with Latino Union of Chicago, which represents day laborers.
Volunteers said, in the last two days, multiple undocumented neighbors working at Home Depot sites were detained by ICE.
On the Northwest Side, immigrant advocates said five people were arrested as part of an immigration enforcement mission as they traveled to work.
Video from the Home Depot at 47th and Western appears to show uniformed federal agents conducting an immigration enforcement mission on Wednesday afternoon.
At a rally on the Northwest Side on Thursday, activists pointed to the same type of activity at other Home Depots.
Elgin Community College says federal immigration agents took student into custody on campus
Elgin Community College said federal immigration officers took a student into custody on campus Thursday morning.
The student was taken into custody in a parking lot outside a building on the main campus, the college said.
The college said it was not involved in the arrest and does not share students' immigration status.
College officials have reached out to local lawmakers and community leaders to make them aware of the incident.
Elgin Community College said because the matter is an ongoing federal process and also due to privacy protections, no further information will be released.
Interfaith service held in Elgin in support of immigrant community
At First Presbyterian Church in Elgin, moment of solace, reflection, and comfort, with candles being lit for every family separated, as the community copes with a wave of fear that has filled its streets this week, as federal immigration enforcement agents took several people into custody in the cover of night.
Maggie Lugo, who is undocumented, runs Casa Michoacán—an organization that responds to ICE agent sitings like Tuesday's enforcement in Elgin. She said the agents are not welcome there.
"I walk in fear, but I also know that I know my rights, I know that I pay my taxes, I have two U.S. citizen kids that were born here. We are not criminals," she said.
Father and son from Cicero arrested by ICE, sent to Missouri
A father and son from the western suburbs are among dozens of people detained by ICE agents over the past few days in the Chicago area, and now they're being held hundreds of miles away from their family.
Family and friends of Rodolfo and Jonathan Hernandez said the pair were arrested by federal immigration agents on Friday morning, leaving them devastated and racing to secure their release.
The family said Rodolfo and Jonathan were taken to the ICE facility in west suburban Broadview on Friday, and less than 24 hours later they were taken to another facility in Springfield, Missouri.
Rodolfo's daughter said her 57-year-old father has been in the U.S. for 20 years. Her 24-year-old brother Jonathan has been in the U.S. since 2021.
The two are from Mexico City, but she said they've made Cicero their home. Rodolfo started a small construction business with help from Jonathan.
The two are in the U.S. without legal status. On Friday, she said the two were on their way to work when they were pulled over by federal agents.
She said video posted on social media shows their work vans stopped by agents near 45th Street and Cicero Avenue in Chicago, where they were taken into custody.
ICE arrests reported in Wheaton and Bensenville
More ICE arrests were reported in the Chicago suburbs Wednesday.
Social media groups dedicated to protecting migrants posted videos today. in one several cars and agents are seen near a 7-Eleven in Wheaton, Illinois. Another video shows agents in Bensenville, Illinois, taking away a person in handcuffs.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle calls ICE arrests "unacceptable"
Cook County commissioners, public defenders, and activists gathered on Wednesday, calling the federal immigration tactics horrifying and devastating.
Those inside the meeting condemned the recent ICE arrests and raids. This included people being arrested outside of courthouses, people being called for irregular check-ins, and parents being detained while driving their children to school in Cicero.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle addressed the community impact of the arrests and called them "unacceptable."
"These practices create fear in our neighborhoods and real trust in law enforcement, plain clothes agents, unmarked cars, and the refusal to provide identification are not the hallmarks of transparency or accountability," Preckwinkle said.
Preckwinkle said this raises the risk of abuse and intimidation as well as impersonation.
Officials said they are in the process of passing a resolution to denounce the tactics of federal agents.
Cook County leaders said they're sending a clear message to the community that they are standing behind residents, no matter their immigration status.
Cook County leaders to condemn ICE arrests on Wednesday
After a day of increased federal raids and arrests in the city and suburbs, Cook County leaders are now pushing back.
Commissioners will gather outside the Cook County building at 9 a.m. to denounce federal immigration tactics.
This comes after two U.S. citizens were among five people arrested in an early morning ICE raid in Elgin, Illinois, on Tuesday, an operation that was shared on social media by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
Commissioners, public defenders, and immigrant rights groups will push back on Wednesday on what they call deceptive and brutal tactics.
U.S. citizen tased, detained by ICE agent in Des Plaines
Video captured the moment ICE agents tried to take a father and his two sons into custody—leaving one man in the hospital, even though he's not in the country illegally.
Family members said that the man was released from the hospital after he said he was tased in the face while being taken into federal custody.
The only problem—he was born in Chicago.
Although his father is undocumented, they all ended up in ICE custody.
Federal agents pulled out weapons around 9:30 Tuesday morning. They boxed in a landscaping truck just as a father and his two sons exited the 7-Eleven store at Ballard and Potter Roads in Des Plaines.
Edgar Ruiz said he came out first and jumped in the passenger seat. His brother, Adrian, was second---yet when his father, Rigoberto Ruiz, left the store, surveillance shows ICE agents moved in.
2 U.S. citizens among 5 arrested in early morning ICE raid in Elgin
Two U.S. citizens were among five people arrested in an early morning ICE raid in Elgin, Illinois, Tuesday, an operation that was shared on social media by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Those two citizens were later released.
A video shared on social media by a witness shows several people being led away in handcuffs by agents in military uniforms with tactical vehicles in the street. The witness took the video after hearing what she described as an explosion around 5:50 a.m.
In the video, you can see armed officers shining flashlights at a door and into a window. Another neighbor said he heard a law enforcement helicopter overhead.
A contractor called by a homeowner in the neighborhood to repair damage told CBS News Chicago that both the front and back doors of the home in question were busted in.
Five people were arrested by immigration agents from a single home. Two of them have since been released, because they are U.S. citizens.
One of those men said it was an incredibly scary morning to be arrested by immigration agents. He said they were asked at one point if they were citizens, and both men were on their way to work at the time so were able to produce their drivers licenses, and be released.
He said the reason the other three people were detained remains unknown.
Feds launch new "Operation At Large," led by border official who oversaw L.A. raids
The Trump administration has launched a second immigration enforcement operation in the Chicago area, with a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection sweep that began on Tuesday.
The dual operations are similar, but each with their own mission and their own personnel, neither of which includes local police agencies or federal troops.
Both efforts involve federal agents arresting criminal and non-criminal immigrants in deportation sweeps.
The immigration sweeps are both statewide efforts, not merely focused on Chicago and the suburbs.
The first, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement initiative dubbed "Operation Midway Blitz," began earlier this month.
The second immigration sweep, "Operation At Large," started on Tuesday, according to CBS News sources, and is being led by Gregory Bovino, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection official who led controversial immigration enforcement raids in southern California this summer.
The new operation differs from Midway Blitz in that it will look more like the LA effort, with more indiscriminate raids, sources said. Bovino's team has a history of targeting Home Depots and car washes.
Notably, neither effort is using the National Guard, as they have not been mobilized in Illinois.
Students protest ICE outside Trump tower
Students from Chicago public and charter schools walked out of class Tuesday and went downtown to protest ICE and "Operation Midway Blitz" outside Trump Tower.
The students carried signs that had messages like Speaking up for those who can't," "Hate never made America great," and "Your president has a mugshot, my parents don't."
Other students made makeshift signs on their spiral school notebooks, saying "Viva Mexico," "Stop ICE" and "No person is Illegal."
After gathering near the Chicago Theater at State and Lake, they walked to Wacker Drive and protested across the river from Trump Tower.
Several arrested in early morning Elgin ICE raid
Several people were arrested in an early morning ICE raid in northwest suburban Elgin, which was captured on video that was also later shared by DHS Sec. Kristi Noem.
Neighbors said they were awoken by the sounds of the raid shortly before 6 a.m. Video taken by a witness shows armed agents shining flashlights at a door and into a window. Another neighbor said he heard helicopters in the air.
"Very unusual in our usually quiet neighborhood," Jim Andresen said.
Members of an immigration rapid response team are circulating in the area, and say they are ready to spring into action if any more ICE activity pops up.
ICE has arrested 250 people since Sept. 6, Underwood says
U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, who represents Illinois' 14th District, said ICE has reportedly arrested 250 people since they began "Operation Midway Blitz" on September 6.
Underwood is a ranking member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Appropriations, and said the Trump administration's immigration enforcement actions have reached well out of Chicago, which is where they said they would be operating.
"This surge...is not just in Chicago — it is reportedly designated to include the entire state of Illinois, plus Lake County, Indiana," Underwood wrote in a press release. "ICE reported they are currently focused on the Chicagoland area and surrounding suburbs."
"The law enforcement personnel deployed in this surge are from ICE (which includes HSI) and from the U.S. Department of Justice (which includes the U.S. Marshals, DEA, and ATF). Since September 6, ICE reports it has taken 250 individuals in custody from this operation," the statement continues.
Noem posts video of Elgin ICE raid on X
As she got ready to leave the Chicago area after a brief visit, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted video to her official X account showing an ICE raid in Elgin.
Noem's post referenced the fatal shooting of an undocumented driver in Franklin Park Friday morning, an incident in which an ICE agent was also dragged by a car and injured, but the video she posted matches video posted on Facebook showing a raid at a home in Elgin. Elgin is about 42 miles northwest of Chicago; Franklin Park is about 15 miles northwest of the city.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Chicago on Tuesday
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in Chicago Tuesday morning, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Multiple sources told CBS News Noem was in Chicago amid enhanced immigration enforcement operations in the city.
The Department of Homeland Security launched what it dubbed "Operation Midway Blitz" last week. DHS has not said how long they expect their operations in Chicago to last.
El Grito festival in Pilsen sees lower attendance due to ICE concerns
The attendance at this year's El Grito festival in Pilsen looked a lot smaller after plans changed, and many decided to stay home in fear of deportations.
Similar to the Mexican Independence Day celebration in Little Village on Sunday, there were no sightings of federal agents at the festival.
Organizers said there were rapid response teams ready for the worst-case scenario. That still did not make some feel comfortable enough to come out to the event.
El Grito event to be held at Pilsen church amid "Operation Midway Blitz" fears in Chicago
A Mexican Independence Day tradition is continuing in the Pilsen neighborhood in Chicago, despite fears over immigration enforcement, although this year's El Grito festivities look a little different.
The tradition re-creates the Cry of Dolores -- a call to arms in 1810 that launched Mexico's war for independence from Spain.
Now it's another freedom that's top of mind for Chicago's Mexican American community, which fears that they are being unjustly targeted for political reasons amid "Operation Midway Blitz," the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation underway in the Chicago area.
The annual El Grito celebration in Pilsen is taking place beginning at 5 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, at 2127 W. 22nd Pl.
"That is the heart of our history, our culture, our tenacity; and there's a saying, 'Wherever there is a Mexican in the world, there will be a Grito," said organizer Teresa Fraga.
West Chicago ICE arrests caught on video
The ICE operations that sent west suburban residents into their homes in fear and prompted school lockdowns were caught on camera and shared on social media.
Videos circulating in a West Chicago Facebook group show ICE officer smashing in a car window before pulling out the driver. Another angle shows the driver up against a black SUV as agents pat him down.
Another video shows a man being arrested on a sidewalk. Neighbors can be heard yelling at the agents they should be ashamed of themselves.
Another video appears to be shot by someone inside their home, looking on in fear as ICE agents circle their neighborhood.
People became increasingly concerned as school was let out, as they said residents have been targeted at school drop off and pick up. Tensions have been high in West Chicago all day as neighbors are terrified of what is still to come.
ICE and the Department of Homeland Security confirmed the arrests
ICE raids reported in West Chicago, schools on "teach and secure"
State Senator Karina Villa said she was notified of ICE arrests in West Chicago, Illinois, about 32 miles west of Chicago in DuPage County Monday morning.
Villa said in a video posted to Facebook immigration rapid response units were deployed to help people as reports started coming around the start of the school and work days.
District 33 said it has placed its schools on "Secure and Teach" protocol due to the reports of ICE activity and notified parents of the decision. The protocol allows them to continue normal instruction and inside activities, but locks outside doors.
Villa and other officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. with more information.
Undocumented father killed by ICE agent had no criminal background, lawyer says
An attorney who represented Silvero Villegas-Gonzalez in the past for traffic violations said he did not have a criminal record, only minor traffic violations in the past.
Villegas-Gonzalez was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Franklin Park Friday morning as immigration agents tried to arrest him. The Department of Homeland Security said he had a history of reckless driving, was a Mexican national and came into the U.S. at an unknown date and time.
CBS News Chicago Investigators found Villegas-Gonzales had four traffic violations between 2010 and 2019 for offenses including speeding, an expire driver's license, not having insurance and not having an appropriate child restraint seat. His attorney Manuel Cardenas, who represented him on two of those violations, said he had no criminal record and was respectful, hardworking and willing to comply with what the court required.
"He was undocumented but he was complying with every single law. He was working," he said. "If he had to go to court he would go to court. If he had to pay a fine or he had to do anything the court required, he was very compliant."
No car caravans in Loop may be due to ICE fears
One thing that has been notably absent from this year's Mexican Independence Day celebrations are the downtown car caravans. For the past few years the Loop has been gridlocked with people celebrating in the streets on Friday and Saturday night.
Several police checkpoints were in place this year that my have limited the revelry, along with fears about ICE agents and immigration enforcement.
El Grito event planned at Chicago church amid ICE fears
Organizers of an El Grito event at a Pilsen neighborhood church on Monday said they changed locations at least three times for safety.
The El Grito event is taking place beginning at 5 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, at 2127 W. 22nd Pl. It will honor the beginning of the war for freedom in Mexico in 1810.
Organizers said rapid response teams are ready for the worst-case scenario of an ICE raid.
"We're resilient. Our culture has it in us. We're not going to back down," said Nellie Quintana of the Mexican Cultural Committee of Chicago. "We're going to speak for those that cannot speak for themselves. We're going to reenact El Grito for those that cannot come out."
The ICE enforcement operation also remained in progress as thousands lined the streets of Chicago's Little Village neighborhood to watch the 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade. But this weekend's festivities were not as crowded as they would normally be, as worries about deportation linger.
But rumors that ICE would infiltrate the parade did not come true, and the celebration on 26th Street went off without a hitch.
Performers wore traditional costumes, danced, and sang songs that spanned the history of Mexico.
One spectator said she was proud to teach her children about their heritage, but said she was said that some extended family members were too afraid to attend this year.
"Some family didn't want to risk," Mirilint Morales said. "They feel afraid because they are illegal, some of them. So, they don't feel safe gathering where there's too many people."
Berto Aguayo, police co-chairman with the Latino Council, said he noticed that people didn't stick around as much after the parade, from which businesses benefited in the past, at a time when business is already down.
Mexican Independence Day Parade steps off in Little Village despite ICE worries
Despite increased fears of enhanced immigration enforcement under "Operation Midway Blitz," some Mexican Independence Day celebrations stepped off as planned in Chicago on Sunday — including the annual parade in the Little Village neighborhood.
Organizers of the parade said keeping it going shows the community's commitment to heritage and cultural resilience.
The parade proceeded westward on 26th Street from the Little Village arch at Albany Avenue west to Kostner Avenue. It featured floats, Mariachi bands, and dozens of community organizations.
U.S. Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García (D-Illinois) served as the grand marshal of the parade. He said the parade reminds the community that diversity is a strength.
ICE agent injured in Franklin Park released from hospital
The ICE agent that was dragged by a car and injured during Friday's incident in Franklin Park, Illinois, that resulted in the fatal shooting of an undocumented immigrant has been released from the hospital.
Department of Homeland Security officials told CBS News the agent had "severe back injuries," as well as cuts to his hands and tears in his knee.
Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, who the DHS official said was a Mexican national, was shot and killed. ICE officials said he had a criminal history of reckless driving.
Community leaders call for release of Willian Gimenez outside Broadview ICE facility
Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia and Rep. Delia Ramirez joined community leaders outside the ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois, on Saturday morning.
Activists called for the release of Willian Gimenez, who they said was detained on September 12 while he was entering a barbershop in Little Village. Gimenez's wife, Mary, was at the media conference to demand his release.
"We're here today because there's no other place to turn; we don't even know if Willian is here," Garcia said. "Willian's abduction was not random."
Garcia called actions from immigration law enforcement "an abuse of power" and "a dangerous escalation."
The state representative also addressed the man who was shot and killed by ICE agent in Franklin Park on Friday morning after authorities say he attempted to drive into agents as they tried to make an arrest.
"The death was not an accident; it was state violence," Garcia said.
Immigration rights "rapid response teams" brace for continued ICE activity in Chicago area
Demonstrators faced off with federal agents in military gear outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois, on Friday, at times clashing during a 12-hour protest of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in the Chicago area.
Meantime, activist groups have been working as "rapid response teams" in the city and suburbs, showing up when they hear about ICE activity, in an effort to protect immigrants' rights.
The groups said they're bracing for growing ICE operations as the federal government's "Operation Midway Blitz" ramps up across the Chicago area.
Pilsen Defense & Access – a nonprofit group that provides services like martial arts classes, food distribution, medical checkups and immigrant advocacy work – documented a sighting of ICE agents near the National Museum of Mexican Art on Friday.
"Chicago is a city that fights. Chicago is a city that organizes," said the group's medical director, Julie Bruene.
They're one of many rapid response and patrol teams in Chicago neighborhoods.
"Trying to respond, but also be not just reactive but proactive," Bruene said.
Responding to alleged ICE sightings or being present at events like parades is a team effort. They said coming together bolsters community preparedness and strength.
"I don't want to cower in fear, and having people stand beside you is really helpful, and I really appreciate that," said Pilsen Defense & Access volunteer member Melanie Diaz.
Pilsen Defense & Access said they'll be providing a presence at upcoming Mexican Independence Day events through the weekend and next week.
Congressman Chuy Garcia calls for full investigation of fatal ICE shooting
U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-IL) returned from Washington, D.C., after learning of the shooting death of Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez during an ICE arrest in Franklin Park.
Garcia, whose district includes Franklin Park, said he was "shocked" by Villegas-Gonzalez's death, and called for a full investigation of what led to the shooting, as well as the release of all surveillance camera and body camera video from the incident.
"This community is shocked, and they deserve to get the answers to the questions that are raised. Was there a warrant issued for his detention? Was there a basis for his being pulled over this morning? He had just dropped off two children at a local school," Garcia said. "The community needs to know the facts. The public needs to know what transpired."
Mexican Independence Day car caravans plan to hit Chicago streets despite ICE crackdown
This weekend, Chicago can expect a busy few days packed with Mexican Independence Day celebrations, despite an increased immigration enforcement presence in the area.
The Trump administration's push for deportations isn't deterring the Mexican American community in Chicago from coming out and celebrating their culture.
From downtown to Pilsen and Little Village, expect parades, car caravans, street closures, and large crowds.
Mexican Americans said they feel it's extra-important to show up this year.
With the Mexican flag flying behind his truck, Ricky Medina was getting ready on Friday to lead a car caravan throughout the city.
"I understand they say we fly another country's flag, but it's not another country, it's our culture," he said.
It's his way of celebrating Mexican Independence Day.
"We're born here, we're American, but we're proud of our culture as Mexican Americans, and we're going to be out here. You're not going to scare us. We're still going to celebrate," he said.
Medina said he's encouraging a weekend of peaceful caravans – long lines of cars that he said started with car clubs in Chicago, and has expanded in recent years to take over much of Chicago's downtown.
In spite of increased fears of enhanced immigration enforcement under "Operation Midway Blitz," while some are staying home, Medina said plenty of crowds will still be outside.
"They're scared that ICE is going to come out," Medina said. "So the more united we are, the less they can with us."
Legal expert weighs in on ICE shooting, protests
CBS News Chicago legal analyst Irv Miller spoke to us Friday afternoon, discussing the deadly ICE shooting in Franklin Park and the 12-hour protest outside the ICE facility in west suburban Broadview.
Pritzker monitoring deadly ICE shooting in Franklin Park
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has commented on the Franklin Park shooting on his social media accounts.
"I am aware of the troubling incident that has unfolded in Franklin Park," Pritzker posted on X. "This is a developing situation and the people of Illinois deserve a full, factual accounting of what's happened today to ensure transparency and accountability."
ICE agents fire pepper balls at Broadview protesters
Heavily armed and fully uniformed ICE agents have clashed several times with protesters outside the Broadview processing center Friday. On a couple occasions CBS News Chicago also saw them fire pepper balls into the crowd.
The agents have largely stayed behind the facility gates but when they have emerged to push back protesters and allow vehicles with detainees through, they have clashed with protesters.
One counter-protester is also at the scene, holding an American flag.
Man shot, killed by ICE agent had history of reckless driving, DHS says
The Department of Homeland Security said the man shot and killed by an ICE agent in Franklin Park had a criminal history of reckless driving.
DHS officials identified the man as Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez. They said he entered the U.S. at an unknown date and time.
DHS said Villegas-Gonzalez dragged the agent a "significant distance" with his car, and the agent suffered "multiple injuries."
ICE agent shoots, kills man in Franklin Park; agent also hurt
An ICE agent shot and killed a man in northwest suburban Franklin Park while trying to make an arrest Friday morning, officials said.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said while trying to make the arrest, the man drove his car into agents, hitting one of them. The agent opened fire, striking the man.
Both were taken to the hospital; the suspect died, while the agent was seriously injured but his condition has stabilized, officials said.
The FBI is helping with the investigation.
Protesters clash with ICE outside Broadview center
Protesters confronted ICE agents outside their Broadview processing center Friday morning, part of a 12-hour protest.
The protesters chanted "shame on you" outside the center, and at one point CBS News Chicago saw ICE agents pushing protesters back from the building as they worked to get multiple vehicles out through the crowd.
Protesters gathering for 12-hour protest outside Broadview ICE facility
Protesters are gathering outside the ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois on Friday morning.
Organizers say this is a a 12-hour grassroots demonstration, starting at 7 a.m. and continuing through 7 p.m. Protestors say ICE is illegally using the facility for detention.
The group will consist of community members, activists, and faith leaders.
"I just think it's really important that those of us who see the injustices speak up and get other citizens to understand what's going on right now," a protester told CBS News Chicago.
This comes as Chicago's Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights is holding a hearing.
The main focus on the agenda is the committee's efforts to support immigrant and refugee communities. The committee will also talk about federal immigration activity.
The hearing starts at noon at City Hall.
Mexican Independence Day celebrations to carry on despite fears of ICE activity
Mexican Independence Day is just days away, and tens of thousands are set to celebrate over the next few days in the Chicago area with a number of events – some official, others not so much – despite fears about the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.
Leaders behind organized Mexican Independence Day festivities said it's more important to celebrate the holiday this year, amid the federal immigration enforcement operation dubbed "Operation Midway Blitz," which has left many immigrants in fear of going out in public.
"I walk around the Pilsen neighborhood, I see the struggles, I see the empty streets," said Nellie Quintana, with the Mexican Cultural Committee of Chicago.
While this year's El Grito festival in Grant Park has been postponed due to concerns about the immigration crackdown in Chicago, the Mexican Cultural Committee of Chicago will host an El Grito celebration at St. Paul Catholic Church in Pilsen on Monday.
"We've been planning for the safety of everyone. We've actually switched locations three times," Quintana said.
Meantime, city officials are planning for possible street closures downtown, after previous years had the city's Central Business District gridlocked with massive car caravans, as drivers paraded around waving Mexican flags on downtown streets for hours.
Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) – whose ward includes parts of Streeterville, the Gold Coast, Old Town, and Lincoln Park – said the city is preparing to manage the issue.
"The challenge this year is the fact that no one has any idea what kind of crowds we're talking about," he said. "We do have two new helicopters this year. They will be deployed so we'll have air support. We're going to do our best to prevent those car caravans from getting to a critical mass."
12-hour protest planned outside Broadview ICE processing center
Activists announced they will hold a 12-hour protest outside the Broadview ICE processing center Friday, Sept. 12.
The announcement calls for demonstrators to gather at the facility on Beach Street at 7 a.m. with the intention of continuing the protest until 7 p.m.
Organizers say the facility is illegally used as a detention facility. They said at a protest last week, they successfully turned an ICE vehicle around.
They said the longer protest is because Broadview changed the departure time of vehicles outside of a typical two-hour timeframe.
"This facility is the heart of ICE operations in Chicago. It is the primary location people are taken to when they are arrested by ICE in Chicago. For the next 6 weeks, federal officials plan for it to be in near-constant operation," said organizer Julia Rohan in a press release. "Every minute ICE cannot access this facility to facilitate their disappearances is a minute well spent."
ICE activity causes rise in helpline calls, drop in business activity
State and city officials said the effects of the Trump administration's increased ICE operations in Chicago area already having a palpable effect on residents and businesses.
The Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus said more ICE activity has been seen in Archer Heights, as well as west suburban Cicero and Berwyn. People are being moved quickly through the Broadview ICE facility after being detained.
The Illinois Coalition of Immigrant and Refugee Rights said their Help Hotline is getting its highest volume of calls since January; they typically get 100 calls per month, now they are getting up to 500 calls in a single day.
Businesses are feeling the effects of the activity too, officials said. The Little Village Chamber of Commerce said their businesses have seen a 40% to 50% drop in revenue, and some are on the brink of closing from a combination of the decreased traffic and new tariffs.
Chicago Public Schools board members also said ICE activity may be affecting classrooms; one board member said there has been a drop of 12,000 students enrolled this year, primarily English learners that they believe is correlated with ICE fears. The board member also said one elementary school saw 80 absences in a single day, the highest number they ever recorded.
Weekly updates on ICE actions aim to keep Chicago communities informed
Elected leaders and immigration advocacy groups are starting weekly press briefings to update residents on federal immigration efforts in Chicago and resources available to them for help.
The first briefing will be held Thursday on Archer Avenue across from Kelly High School in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood. Participants include the Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus, the Resurrection Project, the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council, the Latino Policy Forum, the Illinois Latino Agenda and the Southwest Organizing Project.
Organizers say the briefings will allow them to help residents separate facts from fiction and connect people with resources to keep them safe.