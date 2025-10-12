ICE agents spotted near Rogers Park church, leaving community members concerned

Churchgoers were left leery of leaving their parish and canceled kids' soccer games.

Concerns are spreading after another weekend of federal law enforcement efforts, with the government vowing there will be more.

"We are deploying additional resources to apprehend rioters and Antifa members engaged in domestic terrorism," said Micah Bock, Deputy Assistant Secretary

In a Sunday post to social media, the Department of Homeland Security leaders vowed "DHS is increasing operations in Portland, Chicago, and across our nation."

Rapid response volunteers were organizing outside St. Jerome Catholic Church in Rogers Park hours after an ICE sighting caused morning parishioners to stay inside.

A voice heard in a video is warning them that federal agents were seen operating in the area and offering parishioners escorts to their vehicles.

The sign advertising mass times is now covered on the front of their building.

"My feeling is in the United States, you have freedom to practice your religion, and part of that is to go there and leave there and go home," said Angie Guinn, Rapid Response volunteer.

"Yeah. It's scary. It's really scary, and people don't deserve this. They really don't.

Julie, who didn't want to give her last name, lives just yards away and said they took video around 8:30 a.m. after seeing federal officers outside their window. Another perspective posted online included a federal officer warning someone in a car.

This comes at a time when Chicago Archdiocese leaders are addressing immigration policies.

"We're seeing that so often people are speaking in such a way that uh discounts the human dignity and value of people, maybe because of the way they look or the countries that they, they come from," Cardinal Blase Cupich said.

In Evanston, a kids' soccer league canceled games at a local park after ICE sightings. Writing in an email, "We do not want the children to witness inhumane treatment."

It is unclear in the new DHS video what kind of additional resources they are deploying or when.