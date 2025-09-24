Body cam video show aftermath of deadly ICE shooting in Franklin Park, agent says injuries are "nothing major"

New body camera video is raising questions about a deadly shooting involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in northwest suburban Franklin Park, Illinois.

The video from Franklin Park police shows the aftermath of a shooting on Sept. 12 that killed 38-year-old Mexican immigrant Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez. He had just dropped his child off at daycare when he was pulled over.

The Trump administration claimed Villegas-Gonzalez resisted agents when he was pulled over and tried to drive his car into them, saying he dragged an ICE agent with his car and severely injured him.

But in the video, the agent is heard describing his own injuries as "nothing major."

"I got dragged a little bit," the agent says in the video.

Surveillance video from a nail salon on the street where the incident took place shows ICE officers pulling up in a Jeep, with lights flashing, in front of the Subaru driven by Villegas-Gonzalez. Two agents walk over, one to the passenger side and the other to the driver side.

The officer on the passenger side, which was closer to the salon's camera, appears to try to open the door at which point Villegas-Gonzalez starts backing up and drives away. It was the agent on the driver's side, who you can't see in the video, that officials at the Department of Homeland Security said was dragged.

That was also the agent that opened fire, killing Villegas-Gonzalez. Federal officials said it was the first time he fired his weapon since being hired by ICE in 2021.

Immigration rights activists and the president of Mexico are calling for a thorough investigation.