A.N. Pritzker elementary school in Wicker Park on soft lockdown amid reports of ICE agents in the area

A.N. Pritzker Elementary School in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood has gone on soft lockdown after reports that federal agents were conducting immigration enforcement operations in the area.

In a message to families, principal Dr. Joenile Albert-Reese said the school received reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were seen in the area of the school, which is on Schiller Avenue.

Albert-Reese said the school was placed on soft lockdown as a precaution, and emphasized this is not an emergency but an action taken for the safety of the school.

In the soft lockdown, all doors to the school remain locked and will not be opened to anyone until further notice. The daily schedule will continue as normal.

"Please know that these steps are being taken to ensure you feel safe and supported while you are here at school," Albert-Reese wrote.

She also asked parents to notify staff of a trusted adult if they are not able to pick their child up in person at dismissal.

There are reports that other elementary schools in the area have also taken soft lockdown safety precautions from the same reports. CBS News Chicago has reached out to those schools and to Chicago Public Schools for more information and comment, and are waiting to hear back.