ICE arrests Hanover Park police officer Radule Bojovic, accuses him of being in U.S. illegally

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested a police officer this week in the northwest Chicago suburb of Hanover Park.

They accused him of being an unlawful immigrant from Montenegro.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said ICE was conducting targeted enforcement operations in Rolling Meadows Wednesday, they arrested Radule Bojovic a as a B-2 visitor overstay. He had been required to leave the country by March 31, according to DHS.

"Radule Bojovic violated our nation's laws and was living ILLEGALLY in the United States for 10 years—what kind of police department gives criminal illegal aliens badges and guns? It's a felony for aliens to even possess a firearm. A law enforcement officer who is actively breaking the law," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a statement.

The Hanover Park Police Department shared a Facebook post on Aug. 22, announcing that Bojovic had graduate from the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy that day. He was set to begin 15 "an intensive 15 weeks of field training."

In the photo, Bojovic posed with Hanover Park police Chief Andrew Johnson and Deputy Chief Matt Riedel.

In September, ICE agents arrested the superintendent of Iowa's largest school district, accusing him of being in the country illegally since the early 2000s. The superintendent was later charged with separate firearm offenses.

