Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signs order prohibiting use of city property for immigration enforcement

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order Monday morning prohibiting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies from using city property for civil immigration enforcement.

The order prohibits federal authorities from using city-owned or controlled parking lots, vacant lots and garages as staging areas, processing locations or operations bases for civil immigration enforcement activity.

The order defines as "staging area" as "any location used to assemble, mobilize or deploy personnel, vehicles, or equipment for immigration enforcement operations. This includes sites used for surveillance or logistical coordination," according to the mayor's office.

The order applies to all city-owned and city-controlled parking lots, garages and vacant lots, including Chicago Public Schools property, CBS News Chicago confirmed.

Additionally, the order supports private property owners, tenants and institutions to deny access to ICE and other federal agents working on immigration enforcement unless they can produce a warrant. The city will design and distribute official signage that will be given out, for free, to any private landowner or tenant can post on their property. The signage will clearly state no law enforcement official may enter for civil immigration enforcement, or use the property as a staging area, processing location or operations based.

The mayor's office said participation by private entities is voluntary but encouraged.

"By extending this protection beyond City-owned land, the Order builds a broad civic shield that limits the reach of harmful enforcement practices, strengthens neighborhood solidarity, and reaffirms Chicago's role as a Welcoming City," the mayor's office wrote in a fact sheet about the order.

Johnson's office said the order was prompted after federal agents used several city properties, including parking lots near Harrison and Kedzie and a vacant lot at 46th and Damen, as staging for immigration enforcement in recent weeks. The mayor's office said those actions undermine community trust and "runs counter to Chicago's Welcoming City Ordinance, which ensures that all residents – regardless of immigration status — can live, work and seek services without fear."

The city will also distribute Know Your Rights materials explaining the rights of landlords, employees, tenants and security staff when approached by federal agents seeking access to a property.

The order takes effect immediately once it is signed and filed with the City Clerk.