Chicago neighborhoods create safe Halloween trick-or-treat spaces amid immigration enforcement concerns

Parents and community leaders across Chicago are organizing safe trick-or-treat spaces this Halloween as concerns grow about the presence of federal immigration agents in the city causing disruptions.

Gov. JB Pritzker urged the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to temporarily suspend immigration enforcement operations through the Halloween weekend during a news conference Thursday.

"I'm asking for basic human decency," Pritzker said. "They've disrupted everything for more than two months already. Give the children and the families of Illinois a break."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rejected that request, responding during a news conference in Gary, Ind.

"No, we're absolutely not willing to put on pause any work that we will do to keep communities safe," Noem said.

The concern comes after federal agents used tear gas last weekend in the Old Irving Park neighborhood, disrupting a Halloween parade and party just blocks away.

With thousands of trick-or-treaters set to hit Chicago streets this Halloween, community leaders and residents are taking action to address concerns.

"We know that we have ICE in our communities," Ald. Anthony Quezada (35th) said. "We know that our families are afraid about ICE operations."

Quezada said residents in Logan Square received approval to close the 2400 block and 2500 block of North Bernard Street to create a safe area for trick-or-treaters.

"They can close off the streets to traffic and ensure that they have volunteers who are posted up at the intersections in the surrounding areas," Quezada said.

The Little Village Community Council organized its own Halloween event along 26th Street from Kostner to Sacramento avenues.

"We're going to show the children that they can come out and trick-or-treat, and have a good old time, and not be afraid," Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council, said in an interview.

Lisette Barrera said she plans to take her two sons to the Little Village event, hoping other families will also attend Dia de los Muertos celebrations planned through the weekend.

"I want to be part of this so that children can feel safe, and they can enjoy this holiday with Dia de los Muertos as well," Barrera said.

On Friday, the Little Village Halloween event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., while Logan Square's safe trick-or-treat zone will close streets from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.