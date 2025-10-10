Charges against veteran protesting outside Broadview ICE facility downgraded

Charges against a veteran who was arrested protesting outside the ICE facility in Broadview have been downgraded.

U.S. Air Force veteran Dana Briggs was among five people arrested outside the facility last month. He was accused of making contact with a federal agent while handing his cell phone to another protester as he was taken into custody.

He was initially charged with felony assaulting or resisting federal agents, but the charges were downgraded at a court appearance Friday to a misdemeanor.

Charges against four others arrested that day have been dropped.

