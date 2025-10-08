Texas National Guard members set to deploy in Chicago area as legal battle plays out

National Guard troops from Texas woke up at a U.S. Army Reserve center in the southwest Chicago suburb of Elwood Wednesday morning — as a legal battle plays out over their deployment in Illinois.

The State of Illinois argues there is no crisis that requires the troops' presence.

Sources said the Texas National Guard members are expected to begin their duties in the Chicago area before the ruling in the state's lawsuit, which is expected ton Thursday.

The source said the Illinois National Guard, which has been federalized and is also expected to be deployed to patrol in the Chicago area, will wait until after the ruling to

At the Elwood Army Reserve center, several trailers were set up as temporary living quarters. Several soldiers were seen moving in with bags of belongings; some holding rifles and carrying folding chairs, possibly for meetings or other trainings. Fencing was also put up around the facility late Tuesday.

Illinois state leaders said they only got word late Monday night that the 200 Texas National Guard troops would be stationed at the Elwood base.

The troops are in the area to protect buildings such as the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing facility in the west Chicago suburb of Broadview. Protecting immigration agents is expected to be a part of the mission of the National Guard troops.

It is unclear what other authority or power the National Guard troops will be given, and where exactly those orders would be coming from. But it is believed that the orders will come from the Pentagon.

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard Hayes was the highest-ranking member of the Illinois National Guard. In his 30-plus-year career, he said he's never seen a National Guard from a different state federalized and then sent to another state.

"This is novel. It doesn't mean it's necessarily illegal, it's just different," he said. "As far as the soldiers are concerned, the Illinois National Guard, even the Texas National Guard, they don't get a say in whether they go or not go. It's not a political organization, they're just here to do what they're being asked to do."