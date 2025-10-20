Illinois, Chicago attorneys file response urging SCOTUS not to allow Trump's troop deployment

Attorneys for the state of Illinois and the City of Chicago on Monday asked the Supreme Court to keep in place a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration from deploying National Guard troops in Illinois.

The 46-page filing came in response to a request from the Trump administration on Friday, asking the nation's highest court to allow the troop deployment by freezing a lower court order that blocked the Trump administration from ordering the deployment of National Guard troops in Illinois.

Attorneys for Chicago and Illinois argued that the Trump administration "cannot seriously argue that they face irreparable harm" if the restraining order is left in place while the fight over the troop deployment continues in lower courts.

Rather, they argued, it would be the state and city that would suffer if the restraining order is lifted and the Trump administration were allowed to deploy troops before courts issue a final ruling on the legality of the deployment.

"The planned deployment would infringe on Illinois's sovereign interests in regulating and overseeing its own law enforcement activities," attorneys wrote. "Similarly, it would usurp the State's police powers under the Tenth Amendment."

It's unclear how soon the Supreme Court could rule on the Trump administration's request.