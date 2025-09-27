ICE agents launching "enforcement action" amid ongoing protest in Broadview, village says

The village of Broadview is claiming that ICE came at them with profanities and intimidation tactics on Saturday.

U.S. Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino posted a video to "X" showing multiple ICE detainments outside Home Depots and other areas in Chicago.

It comes as the village of Broadview also sent out a press release on Saturday.

The release reads in part, "In retaliation for the Village of Broadview yesterday calling on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency to "stop making war on our community," ICE agents this morning informed the Broadview Police Department that there will be "a s*** show' in Broadview today."

"I know personally I don't like all the violence," Bryan Brannon said.

Brannon has been outside protesting at the Broadview facility all week. That's where the village said the Broadview Fire Department was told ICE agents would launch enforcement all day.

They were told agents would deploy chemicals like tear gas and pepper spray against citizens, residents, and first responders.

"It's scary because they are already firing non-lethal rounds at us," Brannon said. "I worry that at some point they are going to get scared and start using lethal rounds or something."

Broadview said the profanity was used in a verbal comment between village police and ICE. CBS News Chicago reached out to Homeland Security to see if profanities were used toward Broadview officials.

They said in a response, "This is made up. Our law enforcement enforces the rule of law. period."

"I came with a sign and bubbles because I am obviously looking for trouble," Lolita said.

She said she wouldn't be surprised if the federal government was using scare tactics.

"That's what they expect because they want to intimidate people and not have people show up," she said.

Mayor Katrina Thompson said she wants residents to take precautions and protect themselves.

The village said ICE is trying to intimidate Broadview for using its First Amendment rights to call "an end to the war."

The village responded, "We will not be intimidated. We are Broadview strong."