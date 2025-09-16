ICE raids Elgin, Illinois neighborhood early Tuesday; several arrested

Several people were arrested in an early morning ICE raid in Elgin, Illinois, Tuesday, an operation that was shared on social media by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Another video shared on social media by a witness shows several people being led away in handcuffs by agents in military uniforms with tactical vehicles in the street. The witness took the video after hearing what she described as an explosion around 5:50 a.m.

In the video, you can see armed officers shining flashlights at a door and into a window. Another neighbor said he heard a response from law enforcement from the air.

"I was awakened at 20 to 6 by the drone of a helicopter flying overhead, circling the house, circling the neighborhood, spotlight on, right over the house," said neighbor Jim Andresen. "Very unusual in our usually quiet neighborhood."

A contractor called by a homeowner in the neighborhood to repair damage told CBS News Chicago that both the front and back doors of the home in question were busted in.

People in the neighborhood are slowly filtering over to the area of the raid to see the damage, and want to know what the people were taken into custody for.

Noem shared a video of the same raid, where she appeared to be present, and said in her social media post that the offenses include DUI, felony stalking and assault, but it was not clear whether the people shown in the video were related to any of those charges. Noem also spoke in her post about the ICE agent dragged during a fatal shooting in Franklin Park, Illinois, Friday over the same video of the Elgin raid, even though they are separate and unrelated incidents.

Members of an immigration rapid response team are also circulating in the area, and say they are ready to spring into action if any more ICE activity pops up.

Law enforcement sources say the FBI, U.S. Marshals, ICE and Customs and Border Protection are all on the ground in Chicago and surrounding suburbs.