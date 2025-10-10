Judge approves request to remove fencing outside Broadview ICE facility

A federal judge approved a request to remove the fence put up by ICE agents outside the Broadview, Illinois ICE facility.

Broadview officials had sued, saying the fence — put up on Sept. 23 outside the ICE facility on Beach Street — blocked a public road and could impact first responders at the scene.

Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson said the judge's ruling is "validation of local law and, most importantly, a decisive win for public safety."

Last month, hours after the fencing went up at the facility, a letter went out from the Broadview Fire Department to Homeland Security saying, in part, it was "built, without a permit, a fence on a public street under the jurisdiction of the village of Broadview ... currently blocking Broadview Fire Department access to that road."

Broadview police handcuff at least 4 protesters

Broadview police handcuffed at least four protesters outside the ICE facility on Friday morning.

Over 50 people are gathered outside the facility.

Broadview police were joined by Maywood police, deputies from the Cook County Sheriff's Office, and Illinois State Police troopers. It is not clear why there is an added police presence at the facility.

Police are working to direct crowds to the designated protest area.

There were two areas with demonstrators earlier in the morning, some in areas outside of the protest zones. They were also present at the facility outside of the hours Broadview police set for protesting.

Clashes between police and protesters began when five or six protesters locked arms and stepped right onto the other side of the concrete barriers in front of state police.

A protester told CBS News Chicago he received a citation with a court date.

So far, no ICE agents and National Guard troops have been seen outside the facility.

CBS News Chicago reached out to officials regarding National Guard troops at the facility.

Federal court blocks National Guard deployment in Illinois for 2 weeks

This comes after a federal judge on Thursday granted a restraining order temporarily blocking the Trump administration's deployment of National Guard troops in Illinois, after state and local leaders objected to the deployment.

The restraining order expires at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 23, but Perry has scheduled a telephone hearing for 9 a.m. on Oct. 22 to determine if it should be extended for another 14 days.