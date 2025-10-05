Hundreds of Illinois National Guard troops to be called for federal service, memo says

CBS News on Sunday obtained a memo calling up to 300 Illinois National Guard troops into federal service.

The memo from the Pentagon to the Illinois National Guard adjutant general read:

"On October 4, 2025, the President of the United States called forth at least 300 National Guard personnel into Federal service pursuant to section 12406 of title 10, U.S. Code, to protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Federal Protective Service, and other U.S. government personnel who are performing Federal functions, including the enforcement of Federal law, and to protect Federal property, at locations where violent demonstrations against these functions are occurring or are likely to occur based on current threat assessments and planned operations. "This memorandum further implements the President's direction. Up to 300 members of the Illinois National Guard will be called into Federal service effective immediately for a period of 60 days. The Chief of the National Guard Bureau will immediately coordinate the details of the mobilization with you, in coordination with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Commander, U.S. Northem Command. The mobilized Service members will be under the command and control of the Commander, U.S. Northern Command."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement on Saturday that the Trump administration intended to federalize 300 Illinois National Guard members after he was offered an ultimatum on troop deployment.

"This morning, the Trump Administration's Department of War gave me an ultimatum: call up your troops, or we will," he said. "It is absolutely outrageous and un-American to demand a Governor send military troops within our own borders and against our will."

The White House later confirmed the plans.

"Amidst ongoing violent riots and lawlessness, that local leaders like Pritzker have refused to step in to quell, President Trump has authorized 300 national guardsmen to protect federal officers and assets," Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman, told CBS News in a statement. "President Trump will not turn a blind eye to the lawlessness plaguing American cities."

This comes amid clashes between protesters and federal agents in Broadview, Illinois, where, within the past couple of weeks, over a dozen protesters were arrested, including seven on Friday.

Authorities also said a woman was shot by a federal agent on Saturday in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood after agents' cars were boxed in.

