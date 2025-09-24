Broadview officials demand DHS take down fence surrounding ICE facility

The ICE processing facility in west suburban Broadview has been put into sharper focus, with the city pushing back on the feds on a number of fronts, days after the unrest outside the building.

Fences are up, and so is frustration in Broadview in the shadow of the ICE facility, from businesses trying to work around here straight through to City Hall.

Hours after the fencing went up at the facility, a letter went out from the Broadview Fire Department to Homeland Security saying in part, "…built, without a permit, a fence on a public street under the jurisdiction of the village of Broadview… currently blocking Broadview Fire Department access to that road."

The department "…demand that the fence be removed immediately."

It went up four days after Friday's heated exchange that led to multiple arrests and the use of tear gas and pepper balls by DHS agents against those trying to block the entrance to the facility.

DHS said, "Police under JB Pritzker's sanctuary jurisdiction refused to answer multiple calls for assistance."

Hours later, the city pushed back, saying, "... Broadview Police Department did not receive today's multiple calls for assistance from the leadership of the ICE detention facility in Broadview. That is false."

The city also said the feds failed to notify local police they were using tear gas and mace, as was promised to them.

Four days before the incident, Broadview's Mayor Katina Thompson framed the presence of the ICE facility and the protesters' presence as "a very scary time."

"What a lot of people don't know is that the ICE facility has been here for almost 30 years, way before my time," she said.

As she told residents at the beginning of the month in a letter, the facility's use changed dramatically at the start of "Operation Midway Blitz," saying it "...will serve as the primary processing location for this operation, which is scheduled to operate seven days a week for approximately 45 continuous days."

Businesses nearby met with city leaders in recent days to voice frustrations over the instability and dangerous energy they feel around the facility. With windows boarded up, the question remains on if things will calm down in the area anytime soon. Business owners who met with city leaders a few days ago were not given a clear answer.

So far, city officials say they have not heard back from the Department of Homeland Security on whether they will remove that fence.