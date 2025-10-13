Forest Park officials say ICE agents detained U.S. citizens with excessive force at Concordia Cemetery

Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins is demanding accountability after he said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained U.S. citizens using excessive force at Concordia Cemetery last week.

Mayor Hoskins will join the workers of Concordia Cemetery to discuss the incident last week, in which officials said U.S. citizens were working at the property when they tried to rescue someone from the Des Plaines River.

Forest Park officials say federal agents then came into the cemetery, which is private property, and detained the workers for hours. Officials said the agents used physical force and pepper balls on them.

Mayor Hoskins will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss what actions the village is taking to ensure this doesn't happen again, as well as demand accountability from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to DHS officials for comment and are waiting to hear back.