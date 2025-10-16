Judge orders agents in Chicago area to wear bodycams, adding she's "startled" over violent clashes

Federal immigration officers in the Chicago area will be required to wear body cameras, a judge said Thursday after seeing tear gas and other aggressive steps used against protesters.

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis said she was a "little startled" after seeing TV images of clashes between agents and the public during President Donald Trump's administration's immigration crackdown.

"I live in Chicago if folks haven't noticed," she said. "And I'm not blind, right?"

Ellis last week said agents in the area must wear badges, and she banned them from using certain riot control techniques against peaceful protesters and journalists.

"I'm getting images and seeing images on the news, in the paper, reading reports where I'm having concerns about my order being followed," the judge said.

Sean Skedzielewski, an attorney representing the government, laid blame with "one-sided and selectively edited media reports."

Earlier this week, Cook County's top judge signed an order barring ICE from arresting people at courthouses. The order, which was signed Tuesday night, bars the civil arrest of any "party, witness, or potential witness" while going to court proceedings. It includes arrests made inside courthouses and in parking lots, surrounding sidewalks and entryways.