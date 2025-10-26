Federal agents break car window, detain 2 people during traffic stop in Addison, Illinois

Two people were detained by federal agents during a traffic stop on Sunday morning in Addison, Illinois, immigration officials said.

The agents conducted the stop at Lake Street and Addison Road around 9 a.m. Addison is about 22 miles west of Chicago.

A spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the occupants inside the car did not cooperate with commands from agents, which resulted in the agents breaking the vehicle's window to arrest the two individuals. Information about the two people detained was not immediately released.

As a crowd gathered, Addison police arrived to assist with crowd control at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Addison Mayor Tom Hundley addressed the incident as well as concerns about immigration operations in the area in a letter to the community on Sunday.

"These events have understandably caused fear and uncertainty, and I want to assure you that your safety and dignity matter to me," he said in the letter. "While immigration enforcement is a federal matter and outside the authority of our local government, I want to reaffirm what the Police Department has already shared: our officers do not assist with federal immigration operations, do not inquire about immigration status, and are bound by the Illinois Trust Act to preclude involvement in such enforcement."

He further said that federal presence in Addison has "occurred without coordination or support from our police department."

The mayor said police and fire crews respond to the areas where the operations take place only for the purpose of making sure that bystanders are safe, with no disruption to traffic.

"Addison is a diverse and vibrant community, and we are stronger because of the people who live and work here. Though our ability to intervene in federal matters is limited, I remain committed to ensuring that our Village continues to be a respectful and welcoming place for all," Hundley said.

Immigration operations ramped up in Chicago and other parts of Illinois after "Operation Midway Blitz" was launched at the beginning of September — leading to multiple raids, arrests, and protests.

Gov. JB Pritzker has been open about his thoughts on the immigration operations in Illinois and the Trump administration, including the deployment of the National Guard, saying, "Donald Trump wants to use the military to occupy a U.S. city, punish his dissidents, and score political points."

On Thursday, Prtizker signed an executive order aimed at addressing federal enforcement in Illinois. He told CBS News that his newly created Illinois Accountability Commission will serve as a permanent record of alleged civil rights abuses by federal agents in Chicago.