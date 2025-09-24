Immigrant rights group says ICE agents targeting Chicago homeless shelters for arrests

Immigrant rights activists plan to sound the alarm after they say ICE agents arrested two people outside a homeless shelter on the North Side of Chicago.

The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights said ICE agents detained and released two people who were outside the shelter at 3034 W. Foster Av. in the North Park neighborhood. The building was once a U.S. Marine Corps reserve training center, but was purchased by the city in 2023 to transform into a shelter for asylum seekers, and now assists anyone experiencing homelessness in Chicago.

The group said targeting shelters is a new tactic ICE is using to arrest people.

At noon on Wednesday, the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights will join the Chicago Coalition to End Homelessness, a handful of elected officials, and other activists to hold a news conference, sharing more details about ICE's tactics, and making sure people know their rights.

Meantime, officials in west suburban Broadview reportedly have ordered the removal a fence installed at an ICE processing facility.

The fence was installed early Tuesday outside the ICE facility in Broadview to prevent protesters from getting too close to the building, after multiple clashes between ICE agents and protesters over the weekend.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the Broadview Fire Department is reaching out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to demand the fence be removed immediately because it was installed without a permit, and could block emergency vehicles from using the street in the event of a fire or other emergency on the same block.