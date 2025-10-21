Cancer-fighting teen says her father was arrested by federal agents in Niles, Illinois

Already fighting terminal cancer, a Chicago teen is now fighting for her father's freedom.

Ruben Torres was detained by federal immigration officers over the weekend, though his attorney said no charges have been filed.

A YouTube video from 16-year-old Ofelia Torres outlines her battle with rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer that develops in skeletal muscles, and its effect on her family. Ofelia, in the video, also mentions that she is the daughter of immigrants.

"My dad, Ruben Torres, has been the main parent who watches my brother while I stayed at the hospital," she said in the video.

And how a short weekend trip home after a month at the hospital, cancer treatment would be upended.

Ofelia said it was in a Niles Home Depot parking lot on Saturday that her father was taken into custody by immigration officers.

"As of right now, we do not have any information on what happened while he was detained. We only know that his car was left in the parking lot, and this is a video of the state of his vehicle," she said.

"We wait days to be able to speak to clients at the other detention facilities," said Attorney Kalman Resnick.

Resnick is representing the family and said they've filed for 40-year-old Torres, arguing that the Mexican national has been in the country since March 2003.

"Faces the prospect of months, or even years, in immigration custody, separated from his community and family, including his terminally ill daughter who may die in the interim," he said.

He also said Ofelia returned to Lurie Children's Hospital on Sunday, but her condition prevented them from resuming treatment. A situation that has garnered the attention of city leaders and federal officials.

"We need to make sure that the very least we are honoring some level of what we say our values are," Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said.

"Tell your Congress person to let the Trump administration release Mr. Torres on humanitarian grounds so that he can take care of his family," Ald. Matt Martin (47th Ward) said.

"This administration is purposefully making it difficult to try to track and communicate with people that have been taken away," Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Illinois) said.

Ofelia and her mother, a DACA recipient, joined Quigley at a "Know Your Rights" event on Monday, where he said he's working with Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth for her father's release.

A GoFundMe organized by Ofelia's teacher has raised more than $50,000 for their legal battle — one that Ofelia hopes will bring back the man who supported her before this mission to help him.

The Torres family attorney said Ruben has no criminal history other than minor traffic offenses years ago.

The Department of Homeland Security said Ruben's offenses include driving without insurance or a license and speeding. They also claimed that he backed into a government vehicle when he tried to get away.