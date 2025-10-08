Broadview police enforce new protest curfew near ICE facility ahead of possible National Guard movement

Some protesters gather in Broadview on Wednesday evening amid talks that the feds will move the National Guard members there overnight, well before a judge decides if they can hit the streets

That's just one of the many legal battles playing out.

A small group of protestors gathered outside the ICE processing facility, with their chants energized following a federal judge's extension of a nationwide consent decree. The 52-page ruling outlines who ICE agents can and can not arrest.

Since "Operation Midway Blitz," concerns have been raised about the random way federal agents have come into the Chicagoland area, detaining people. Hundreds of people have since been taken into custody without warrants or probable cause.

"We now have potentially 200 on our list of potential violations. The vast majority being in the last several weeks," Attorney Mark Fleming said.

The National Immigration Justice Center is one of many that filed suit. The agency said it's also going to court about the violations they said took place when federal agents raided a South Shore apartment building, detaining both immigrants and Chicago residents in the middle of the night.

Back in Broadview, police are enforcing protest times after an executive order was signed by the village's mayor this week. Police were seen giving a warning shortly after 6 p.m. to disperse, or people would face citations or be arrested.

While many rally against the deportations, the biggest fight will play out in the federal courthouse.

"It's a glimpse of hope that the courts will still, at times, bear witness and will attempt to limit the harms being conducted by DHS in our communities," Said Xanat Sobrevilla, Organized Communities Against Deportations.

On Thursday morning, the city of Chicago and Illinois' attorney general will head to court. It's their attempt to stop the more than 200 National Guard members brought in from Texas from hitting the streets. The guards are currently stationed about 55 miles southwest of Chicago in Elwood. City, county, and state leaders are hoping the legal move will deter any movement.

"The judge didn't explicitly state they couldn't come into the city, but I think if you read between the lines as to what she was saying, that it probably would be a good idea if everybody waited til she made the decision on Thursday to decide what they're going to do," legal analyst Irv Miller said.

Thursday determines if the guards move in and what happens in court, including whether the fence placed outside this facility will stay or go. As of late Wednesday, a military spokesperson told the Associated Press that National Guard members have already been deployed to protect federal property, but it is unclear exactly where.