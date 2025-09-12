ICE agent shoots, kills man in Franklin Park, Illinois, after suspect tries to drive into agents, DHS says

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed a man in Franklin Park, Illinois Friday morning after authorities say he attempted to drive into agents.

A Department of Homeland Security official first told CBS News the agent was trying to make an arrest, which the man resisted and tried to drive his vehicle into agents. The agent then opened fire.

ICE officials confirmed the fatal shooting, saying the incident began with "targeted law enforcement activity."

"During a vehicle stop, the suspect resisted and attempted to drive his vehicle into the arrest team, striking an officer and subsequently dragging him as he fled the scene. Fearing for his life, the officer discharged his firearm and struck the subject," the statement said.

ICE said both the agent and the suspect were taken to a local hospital for treatment, where the man died. ICE said the agent was dragged and suffered "severe injuries." The agent is being treated at a local hospital where his condition has stabilized, ICE said.

The FBI confirmed it has been informed of the situation and is helping with the investigation.

"The FBI is aware of the incident in Franklin Park and is assisting law enforcement in response," a spokesperson for the Chicago field office said. "There is no threat to public safety or further information available at this time."

The village of Franklin Park is about 15 miles northwest of Chicago, near O'Hare International Airport.

Federal agents have been ramping up immigration enforcement activity all week as part of what the Trump administration is calling "Operation Midway Blitz."

