Veteran arrested during weekend protest outside Broadview ICE facility speaks after being released

Veteran recalls being arrested during protest outside ICE facility in Broadview

Five people arrested during a protest outside the Broadview ICE facility appeared in court on Monday, charged with assaulting or resisting federal agents.

Three were released while two others were ordered held. One of the people released

The relationship between ICE and the village of Broadview remains tense. Tuesday morning, village leaders, including the mayor and police chief, plan on addressing what they call ICE's unprovoked, repeated use of chemical weapons.

Five people are now facing federal charges stemming from ongoing protests outside this ICE facility in Broadview—including 70-year-old Dana Briggs, who was pushed to the ground by an agent on Saturday.

The charging documents said the Air Force veteran ignored orders to clear the street, and when he attempted to hand his cell phone to another protester, Briggs was accused of swinging his arm, which made contact with an officer.

"They didn't give me time to move," he said. "All I saw was a hand coming at me after I handed my phone off."

He was released on Monday from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in the Loop—still wearing the same clothes, with injuries from his fall and arrest.

"I'm more appalled that they are going after normal everyday people. Did we say some things they probably didn't like? Fine, but free speech," he said.

Jocelyne Robledo and Ray Collins are engaged and both face federal assault charges against a federal officer. Both are accused of carrying loaded guns during the arrest. They both have valid FOID and concealed carry licenses.

Meanwhile, Briggs, who doesn't have a prior criminal history, was released without supervision until his next court date in October.

"I've been protesting these kinds of injustices for decades, and this is the first time I've ever come close to this kind of thing," he said.

The villages of Oak Park and Forest Park have sent officers to back up police in Broadview. The local police departments are making it clear that they are not assisting ICE but rather working to help with crowd control.