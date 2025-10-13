Leaders from Chicago's west suburbs demand removal of fence outside Broadview ICE facility

Local leaders from Chicago's western suburbs gathered outside a Broadview, Illinois U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center Monday, decrying the actions of federal agents and demanding the removal of a riot fence outside the facility.

A federal judge last week approved a request to remove the fence put up outside the ICE facility. Broadview officials had sued, saying the fence — put up on Sept. 23 — blocked a public road and could impact first responders at the scene.

Both sides originally were given until 2 p.m. Friday to agree on a plan to remove the fence. Friday afternoon, the judge issued an agreed-upon order requiring the Trump administration to dismantle and remove the fence by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

At the news conference, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch (D-Westchester), whose 7th House District includes the Broadview ICE facility, said he and other local leaders stood with Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson "unequivocally."

"We are here today because Broadview is strong, and it's going to stay strong," Welch said.

Welch called the fence "a symbol of Donald Trump's contempt for this community and so many like it." He compared the fence outside the Broadview ICE facility to the Berlin Wall.

"Just as the Berlin Wall did in 1961, this fence stands as a symbol of division," Welch said. "This fence is a symbol of dividing families. This fence is a symbol of dividing communities. This fence is a symbol of dividing Americans, and this fence is a symbol of denying Americans constitutional rights."

Echoing President Ronald Reagan calling on Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall in 1987, Welch said, "Mr. Trump, tear down this fence now!"

Also at the news conference, Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey also called on the federal government to comply with the court order and take down the wall, and to treat local residents and business owners with the same respect as they would for members of their own communities.

"The growing federal presence in Proviso Township has affected communities within our region, creating tension and uncertainty where there should be trust and collaboration," Harvey said. "President Trump and his allies have shown clear disrespect for Broadview and for many other communities just like it."

Broadview Mayor Thompson said the west suburban leaders were coming together in a show of unity among local leaders and police departments. But Maywood Mayor Nathaniel George Booker added that "unity and solidarity" required more than leaders gathering for news conferences.

Illinois state Rep. Norma Hernandez (D-Melrose Park) and several community group and union leaders also spoke at the news conference.

Soon after the news conference, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois) tried to gain access to the ICE facility, accompanied by former U.S. Rep. Luis Gutiérrez.