Kristi Noem providing update on "Operation Midway Blitz" in Gary, Indiana

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is expected to provide an update on "Operation Midway Blitz" during a visit to Gary, Indiana, on Thursday morning.

Noem will hold a news conference with several lawmakers, including Indiana Governor Mike Braun and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. ICE Director Todd Lyons is also expected to join the conference at 11 a.m.

The Mayor of Gary said he will not attend.

Activists said they'll be at the news conference to speak against what they call the atrocities Noem and ICE leadership have brought to communities.