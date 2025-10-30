Watch CBS News
Ruben Torres, father of cancer-fighting teen, will be released during deportation proceedings

A judge granted bond to Ruben Torres, a detained immigrant and the father of a teenage girl fighting Stage 4 cancer, as his deportation case makes it way through the system.

Torres is a Mexican national who has been in the U.S. since 2003. He was taken into custody near a Home Depot in Niles last weekend. His attorneys have fought for his release since, noting he did not get a bond hearing before an immigration judge and that he has no criminal record beyond a few minor traffic violations.

His lawyers also argued that his 16-year-old daughter Ofelia Torres is being treated for advanced cancer, and he is the main parent who watches her brother while she receives treatment.

Thursday morning in a virtual hearing, a judge approved $200,000 bond for Torres' release. He could be released as soon as today or on Friday.

Last week, a judge ruled his rights were violated when he was detained without a bond hearing. 

