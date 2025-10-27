Laugh Factory manager charged with assaulting Border Patrol agent outside Chicago comedy club last week

The night manager at the Chicago Laugh Factory has been charged with assaulting U.S. Border Patrol agent during a confrontation outside the Lakeview comedy club last week.

Nathan Griffin has been charged with one count of forcibly assaulting, impeding, and interfering with a federal officer.

According to the charges, on Friday morning, Border Patrol agents were in an unmarked vehicle near Broadway and Belmont Avenue, looking for a body-worn camera they believed might have been dropped in the area during a prior immigration-related arrest.

When one of the agents opened the front passenger door to get out and look, Griffin forcibly tried to close the door, according to the charges. The agent suffered "a small gouge and scrapes on his right leg" when Griffin closed the door on his leg, the complaint states.

The agent was able to push the door open, and with the help of another agent, arrested Griffin at the scene. Griffin allegedly refused to let go of the Border Patrol vehicle's door handle and a nearby scaffolding as he was being arrested, and told agents, "I didn't assault anybody. . . Shutting a door isn't a fucking crime," according to the charges.

Video posted on the club's Instagram page shows Griffin standing on the street during the incident, holding onto a piece of construction scaffolding with a white SUV belonging to federal agents pulled up next to him, its door open against his body. There were at least four masked federal agents in full camouflage present, as well as at least one Chicago police officer.

In the video, bystanders could be heard screaming for help and insisting, "He didn't do anything!"

Video shows three agents wrestling him to the ground as the CPD officer stepped in to separate another bystander from the scuffle. As the agents took him to the ground, another woman is brought down with them.

"Let us see your face!" the person filming demanded as the agents handcuffed Griffin. "Let us see your face for once, you [expletive] coward!"

Once handcuffed, Griffin was put in the back of the white van as the bystanders repeatedly asked, "Where are you taking him?"

In their post, the Laugh Factory said Griffin's family "has been made aware of his arrest" and "are actively working to get his release."

Chicago police said officers responded to the area of the club at 9:19 a.m. for a call about a battery in progress. When they arrived, CPD said officers saw federal agents "engaged in a physical altercation with two individuals" and a crowd that had gathered int he area.

CPD said officers worked to de-escalate the situation and conduct crowd control for safety. No arrests were made by CPD and officers left the scene once it had cleared.