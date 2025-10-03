Federal agent throws tear gas canister from SUV on busy Chicago street

Federal agents threw a tear gas canister at people on a busy street in the Logan Square neighborhood on Friday outside a grocery store and near an elementary school.

Cell phone video shows what's believed to be federal immigration agents throwing a tear gas canister from their SUV just before noon near the Rico Fresh supermarket in Logan Square. A person on a scooter was stopped in front of the SUV at the time.

Surveillance video showing an overhead view of what happened shows the street filling with tear gas clouds and people starting to disperse.

After throwing the tear gas canister, the agents left the scene.

Neighbors were outraged that the incident happened in front of Funston Elementary School. They arrived at the school ahead of dismissal to make sure kids got home safely.

Kari Solberg said she witnessed the incident, and was a victim of the tear gas.

"I don't know if it was tear gas or smoke bombs or what the proper terminology is, but those went off, and as soon as it hit my face and hit my eyes, I knew that I couldn't be out in it, so I just ran back and got in my car," she said. "Eventually, the traffic sort of dispersed, and I was able to get home safely. I feel sad for my neighbors. I feel anxious about the future."

In a letter to parents, Funston principal Sarah Trevino-Terronez said, while the incident didn't happen on school grounds, the school held recess indoors for the remainder of the day as a precaution.

"Our school operations were not otherwise impacted, and all of our students and staff members are safe," she wrote. "I want to emphasize that school is the best and safest place for our students. Our staff is well-versed in the proper protocols for keeping our students and school community safe in case federal law enforcement representatives attempt to enter school property or interact with students or staff."

CBS News Chicago legal analyst Irv Miller said someone should file a police report about the incident with the Chicago Police Department.

Miller said, while the agent's actions might be justified if he was in fear for his safety when he threw the tear gas canister, if not he could potentially face criminal charges.

"The problem is, we don't know what was happening to him at the moment he did that. Was he in fear of his own safety at the time and had to do it, or was he just seeing this motorcycle in front of him that wouldn't move, and he just decided to throw it for no apparent reason?" Miller said. "One, it's a violation of law if he didn't have a legitimate reason – being in fear of his own safety – but the other is you can't do it for no reason. You're committing an assault."

Miller said he expects anyone who might have been affected by the tear gas, or parents of children at the nearby school might seek to file a police report over the incident.