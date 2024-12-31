Year in review: Pittsburgh's biggest sports stories in 2024

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Before we turn the page to 2025, let's take a look back at some of the biggest and wildest sports stories that took place throughout the Pittsburgh area in 2024.

Massive winter storm pushes back Steelers-Bills wild card game in Buffalo

2024 got off to an exciting start with Mother Nature forcing Pittsburgh's return to the postseason to be delayed as a massive winter storm system pounded western New York ahead of the Steelers' Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Fans take their seats in the snow before the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium in in Orchard Park, New York, on Jan. 15, 2024. / Getty Images

Pittsburgh clinched the #7 seed in the AFC playoffs and was set to face the Buffalo Bills in a 1:00 p.m. Sunday contest that was ultimately moved to Monday.

The Orchard Park area was pounded with nearly two feet of snow and the Bills brought in volunteers, paying them to help dig out the stadium from the massive blizzard.

The Steelers came up short in the Wild Card matchup, falling behind 21-0 and losing the game 31-17.

Jagr's iconic number 68 goes to the rafters

Late in 2023, the Penguins announced that in a ceremony in February, the team would make Jaromir Jagr just the third player in franchise history to have his number retired.

Jagr would join Michel Briere's number 21 and Mario Lemieux's 66 as the only numbers retired.

PITTSBURGH, PA - FEBRUARY 18: Jaromir Jagr skates during warm ups after having his number retired and banner raised to the rafters before the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Los Angeles Kings at PPG PAINTS Arena on February 18, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

What began as a healing of sorts became a celebration of all things Jaromir Jagr in the lead-up to his jersey retirement. On February 16, the Pittsburgh City Council declared February 18 Jaromir Jagr Day in the city.

For the rest of the week, Jagr would be seen around the city, with the team, and taking a trip down memory lane. He would take the ice with the Penguins at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex for practice ahead of the game. Then, on that Sunday, it would officially happen - number 68 was retired.

Unfortunately, the Penguins were unable to get a victory over the Los Angeles Kings that evening, falling 2-1 after surrendering two late goals.

Bill Hillgrove retires as the voice of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The voice of the Pittsburgh Steelers retired this year after nearly three decades behind the microphone.

Bill Hillgrove stepped down in February after 30 NFL seasons.

Hillgrove was the voice of the franchise for some of the most iconic moments in Steelers' history, including two Super Bowl titles.

Rob King replaced Hillgrove as the play-by-play broadcaster for the Steelers.

Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads go missing

A shipment of Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads were bound for Pittsburgh, but went missing when the Penguins organization became victims of cargo theft.

Nearly two weeks later, the stolen bobblehead truckload was secured and returned to their rightful owners.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The bobbleheads were given out shortly after being recovered.

Neal Shipley makes the cut at the Masters and U.S. Open, goes pro afterwards

Mt. Lebanon native Neal Shipley became a national golf sensation in the sports world this year when he made his Masters and U.S. Open debuts, earning low amateur honors in both prestigious tournaments.

Shipley qualified for the Masters by finishing as the runner-up the year prior at the U.S. Amateur Championship.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Amateur Neal Shipley of the United States (L) and Tiger Woods of the United States shake hands on the 18th green after finishing their round during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. Andrew Redington / Getty Images

Shipley made the cut and earned a spot playing in the final two rounds of the tournament, sharing the course with none other than Tiger Woods as his Sunday playing partner.

In the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in June, Shipley again earned low amateur, the first player to achieve that feat since 2019 and only the sixth to do so in history.

Shipley turned pro the following week and made his PGA Tour debut later in the year at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, finishing in 20th place and earning a payday of just over $113,000.

Penguins part with playoff performer, trade Jake Guentzel

The Penguins, on the verge of missing the playoffs for two consecutive years for the first time in nearly 20 years, found themselves in a difficult spot.

With the team sliding down the standings and further from the playoff picture, they sent Jake Guentzel and defenseman Ty Smith to Carolina in exchange for forwards Michael Bunting, and an assortment of players and picks.

Guentzel, who was injured at the time of the trade, had continued to be a productive forward for the Penguins, scoring 22 goals and 52 points in 50 games played. The Penguins turned Guentzel into three prospects, two draft picks, and one NHL forward.

Despite a late-season surge, the Penguins would once again miss the postseason, falling three points short of the second wild card.

Steelers bolster offensive line with first two picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The Steelers used their first two selections in the 2024 NFL Draft on offensive linemen after undergoing extensive roster changes and completely overhauling the team's quarterback room.

Troy Fautanu was selected with the 20th overall pick out of Washington. He made his debut during the team's Week 2 matchup with the Denver Broncos but suffered a dislocated kneecap and missed all of the regular season.

Center Zach Frazier was picked in the 2nd round out of West Virginia. Frazier made a near-immediate impact when thrust into the starting lineup following a season-ending injury to Nate Herbig.

Aliquippa wins tumultuous legal battle with the PIAA

After a long, hard fight, the Aliquippa School District won a legal battle with the PIAA and its football team remained competing in Class 4A.

The PIAA was looking to force Aliquippa to be bumped up to 5A under the league's competitive balance rules.

The district filed a lawsuit, saying it would be unfair having to play schools that had three or four times as many students, claiming it threatened the health and safety of the student athletes.

Aliquippa won the WPIAL and PIAA 4A championships in 2023 with an undefeated season. In 2024, the Quips' streak of 16 straight seasons playing in the WPIAL finals came to an end.

Steelers shake up their offense with trades and signings

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense was dramatically shaken up earlier this year when the team reshaped its quarterback room in one fell swoop.

Russell Wilson signed with the Steelers as a free agent after he was released by the Denver Broncos. The team then dealt Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles and traded for Justin Fields.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 6: Russell Wilson #3 looks on alongside Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the Pittsburgh Steelers OTA offseason workout at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 6 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

Fields started the first several games of the season for the Steelers while Wilson was dealing with a calf injury.

Duquesne makes NCAA tournament, wins opening round game

March Madness made its way to Duquesne University in the spring as the Dukes won the Atlantic 10 tournament and earned an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time since 1977.

Excitement got even bigger on campus when the Dukes beat BYU in the Round of 64, a tournament win that was more than five decades in the making.

Duquesne's Cinderella run came to an end when they lost to Illinois in the Round of 32.

Paul Skenes bursts onto MLB scene with phenomenal rookie campaign

The Pittsburgh Pirates have found their ace.

Just under one year after Paul Skenes was drafted by the Pirates with the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the rookie pitcher was called up to the majors.

The 22-year-old pitcher was named the NL Rookie of the Year and also won other awards after taking Major League Baseball by storm this year.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 15: National League starting pitcher Paul Skenes speaks at a press conference during the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Globe Life Field on July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. / Getty Images

Skenes recorded a 1.96 ERA on his way to an 11-3 record.

He added 170 strikeouts and a 0.95 WHIP in 23 starts for the Pirates and was tabbed as the starting pitcher for the National League in the 2024 All-Star Game.

Penguins acquire promising young forward Rutger McGroarty

As the Penguins shifted into rebuilding their prospect pool this offseason, President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas made a move that few could have predicted.

Forward prospect Rutger McGroarty was unhappy in Winnipeg, wanting to begin his professional career after finding success at the NCAA level with the Michigan Wolverines. The 20-year-old recorded 16 goals and 36 assists for 52 points in just 32 games played with Michigan. Meanwhile, while playing the United States Under 20 National Team, he scored five goals and four assists for nine points in just seven games.

The Penguins would swap their own 14th overall pick in 2023, Brayden Yager, to acquire the 2022 14th overall pick. McGroarty would last throughout training camp, making the NHL roster largely due in part to injuries.

He would play three games with the club before being reassigned to the American Hockey League.

Pittsburgh selected as host for 2026 NFL Draft

The Steel City will be hosting the NFL Draft in 2026.

The event will represent a full circle moment for Pittsburgh as 2026 will mark 90 years since the event that would ultimately become the NFL Draft - the Player Selections Meting - was first hosted in 1936 at the Fort Pitt Hotel in Pittsburgh.

Late last year, VisitPITTSBURGH and the Steelers officially submitted a bid to play host.

As the city began to prepare to host the NFL Draft potentially, Mayor Gainey traveled to Detroit to learn more about what goes into hosting one of the league's marquee events.

The event is expected to be held on the North Shore near Acrisure Stadium and Stage AE.

Steelers give head coach Mike Tomlin a 3-year contract extension

The Steelers gave head coach Mike Tomlin a 3-year contract extension this past offseason, keeping the longtime coach with the organization through at least the 2027 season.

Tomlin, who was hired in 2007, is in his 18th season with the team and is only the third Steelers head coach since the 1969 season.

Steelers President Art Rooney II said that Tomlin's leadership and commitment to the organization have been pivotal to the team's success.

Oakmont Country Club completes renovations ahead of 2025 U.S. Open

Oakmont Country Club is ready to rock for the U.S. Open next year.

The club is set to host golf's toughest test for the 10th time in June and underwent extensive renovations as part of preparation plans for the tournament.

Oakmont Country Club is preparing to host its 10th U.S. Open. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Oakmont grounds superintendent Mike McCormick said the club just needs to grow up the rough a little bit, but otherwise the property is ready for the U.S. Open.

The club's historic greens were expanded by a total of 24,000 square feet and USGA Senior Director of Player Relations Scott Langley says there's a lot more 'pinnable space' now.

Langley says it's been fun getting to know Oakmont's staff and membership in his role with preparing for the U.S. Open.

Heather Lyke fired as Pitt athletic director

The University of Pittsburgh made a change in its athletic program in September, relieving Athletic Director Heather Lyke of her duties.

At the time of her hiring in early 2017, Lyke was only the fifth woman to lead a sports program in all five of the power conferences combined.

Allen Greene was hired as Lyke's replacement.

Sidney Crosby signs two-year extension with Penguins

As the 2024-25 NHL season approached, one of the most talked-about subjects was the status of the Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby, and how much longer he would remain in Pittsburgh.

Early in the offseason, it was reported that Crosby and the Penguins were "close" to an extension that would keep him in the Steel City for the remainder of his career. However as June turned into July, July into August, and August into September, the captain remained without a deal. He had one year remaining on his current deal that was set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Then, on September 16, it became official. Crosby would sign a two-year, $8.7 average annual value extension keeping him in Pittsburgh through the 2026-27 season.

As the season began, Crosby was staring down history. He was just a few points shy of 1,600 career points, and just a few goals shy of 600 career goals.

In just the fifth game of the season, Crosby would set up a Bryan Rust power-play goal, giving him 1,600 points. Then, about a month later, he would score his 600th career goal in his first game against the newly-formed Utah Hockey Club. Both of those career milestones for the captain took place at PPG Paints Arena, giving fans the chance to witness history.

Damar Hamlin records first career interception

McKees Rocks native and Pitt graduate Damar Hamlin made quite the comeback to the NFL after suffering a scary medical emergency on the field last year.

Hamlin recorded his first career interception in a 47-10 win over the Jaguars in September.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates an interception during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. Bryan Bennett / Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills defensive back went into cardiac arrest in early 2023 during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati, sending shockwaves around the world.

Hamlin made a comeback to the NFL, seeing time on defense and special teams and was named the team's starting free safety following a number of offseason changes.

JoJo Jaskulski swings her way onto the WPIAL golf scene

A young freshman phenom golfer has burst onto the local golf scene in western Pennsylvania.

14-year-old JoJo Jaskulski is a freshman at Chartiers-Houston and she's taking the high school golf world by storm in the Pittsburgh area.

Chartiers-Houston's JoJo Jaskulski is bursting onto the golf scene in the WPIAL. Earlier this year, the 14-year-old freshman shot a 29 at the Washington Country Club, setting a new course record for 9 holes. KDKA

Jaskulski carded a score of 29 for 9 holes earlier this year, breaking the course record at the Washington Country Club.

After a spectacular season, Jakulski finished in third place at the WPIAL 2A Girls' Individual Championships and finished 8th at the PIAA State Championship tournament.

Pitt football season gets off to best start in decades

One year after Pitt's football team had its worst season in 25 years, the team bounced back and made major headlines to start their 2024 campaign.

With a new quarterback in freshman transfer Eli Holstein and a new offensive coordinator, Pitt won its first seven games, starting the year 7-0 for the first time since 1982.

Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis celebrates after intercepting a pass and sealing a win against West Virginia during the 107th playing of the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt posted comeback wins on the road against Cincinnati and against their rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl.

A close call against California and a blowout primetime win over Syracuse took the team to 7-0 by late October.

The team's magic would ultimately fade as they dropped six straight games to end their season, including a marathon overtime matchup with Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Detroit's Ford Field.

Neal Brown fired as West Virginia University head coach, replaced by Rich Rodriguez

After a 6-6 season, the university announced it was parting ways with head coach Neal Brown.

Brown ended his West Virginia tenure with a 37-35 overall record, leading the Mountaineers to four bowl games in six years, including victories in the Liberty and Duke's Mayo Bowls.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Neal Brown of the West Virginia Mountaineers looks on in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Shortly after his firing, West Virginia announced that former head coach Rich Rodriguez would be returning to Morgantown.

Rodriguez coached the team from 2001-07, tallying a 60-26 record. He won the Big East Conference title four times and was named the Big East's Coach of the Year twice.

CINCINNATI - NOVEMBER 17: Head Coach Rich Rodriguez of the West Virginia Mountaineers yells during the Big East Conference game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium November 17, 2007 in Cincinnati, Ohio. / Getty Images

When he returned to Morgantown for an introductory press conference, Rodriguez admitted that he made a mistake by leaving for Michigan 17 years earlier.

Pitt women's volleyball makes final four in fourth straight NCAA tournament

For the first time in program history, Pitt's women's volleyball team earned the top spot in the NCAA tournament.

The Panthers completed a nearly flawless regular season campaign, going 29-1 and winning the ACC title outright.

KDKA

In the NCAA tournament, Pitt advanced to the final four for the fourth straight season.

The Panthers had national championship aspirations, but came up short yet again, losing 3-1 to Louisville in the semifinals.

Penn State earns spot in College Football Playoff, beats SMU in opening round

Penn State punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff in the first year of the expanded format that includes 12 teams.

The Nittany Lions went 11-1 in their regular season, losing to only Ohio State.

Drew Allar, Nick Singleton, and Tyler Warren helped lead Penn State's offense to new heights this season under new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. The team made it to the Big Ten championship game, narrowly losing to No. 1 ranked Oregon.

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren breaks into the open field against Ohio State on Nov. 2nd, 2024 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. Mike Darnay / KDKA

Penn State defended its home turf at Beaver Stadium in the first round of the College Football Playoff, beating SMU 38-10 and advancing to the quarterfinals.

The Nittany Lions have earned a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals after beating Boise State 31-14 in the Fiesta Bowl.

Steelers earn playoff spot, head into postseason on downward slide

After a tumultuous offseason with flurry of roster changes, the Pittsburgh Steelers had what many would consider to be a very successful regular season.

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson celebrates with fans after beating the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 8th, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay / KDKA

With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields replacing Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky, the Steelers offense led by new coordinator Arthur Smith started to produce at higher levels than had been seen in quite some time.

The Steelers clinched another non-losing season under head coach Mike Tomlin, winning 10 of its first 13 games before dropping three straight contests. Despite losing to the Eagles in Week 15, the Steelers clinched a playoff spot.

The Steelers dropped their next two games as well, falling to the Ravens on the road in Baltimore and in a Christmas Day matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pittsburgh will host Cincinnati on Saturday night in their final regular season game that will partially determine the Steelers' postseason matchup.