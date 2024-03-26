Pittsburgh Penguins share new details about how Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads were stolen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thieves stole 19,000 Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads destined for Pittsburgh nearly two weeks ago.

Since then, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been getting updates from a "special cargo recovery team." Now, the missing bobbleheads will soon reunite with their rightful owners: the fans. But it required police in Los Angeles, the FBI and Homeland Security to work together.

"They were due to arrive at the arena," said Kevin Acklin, president of business operations for the Penguins. "They didn't arrive. At first, we heard that there was some engine trouble, and then it sounded like a group of extortionists had stolen the bobbleheads, maybe along with some other merchandise, and they were negotiating with the trucking company to release them."

For the first time, we heard the negotiation details from the Penguins' side.

"Somebody put fake paperwork in the hands of a distribution center," Acklin said. "They walked away or drove away with our product. And we're starting to make contact with the company about delivering it back. Ultimately, it took about a week.

"I got the call, and they said we have the cargo, it's in Ontario. I'm like, how did they get to Canada? But apparently, it was Ontario, California."

The shipping company the Penguins use for big purchases like these did the legwork. It also offers its own "cargo recovery team."

Acklin says the thieves have not been arrested yet, but the team secured the truck with the bobbleheads.

"We weren't directly involved in paying any ransom again," Acklin said. "It was on the supplier to recover them and deliver them, and they did that. Now, I'm not sure 100 percent if they paid anything for that. My guess is that they probably did, and they have insurance for this kind of loss."

KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller: "Ballpark figure, how much are bobbleheads?"

Acklin: "They're priceless, candidly, to the fans. It's a six-figure investment from the team to make that many bobbleheads and to have them transported."

But justice will be served.

"We're the Penguins," Acklin said. "It was Jaromir Jagr. It was a very public theft, but ultimately no one got hurt, and the bobbleheads got delivered. We're working hard to get them fans where they belong."

The fans who received a voucher for the bobblehead can either bring them to the April 6 home game or stop by a drive-thru at the Shorkey Garage at the arena on April 7.