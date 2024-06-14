Neal Shipley makes cut at U.S. Open

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Neal Shipley made the cut in his U.S. Open debut.

The Central Catholic graduate and Mt. Lebanon native shot a 3-over-par 73 on Friday at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. He now moves on to play this weekend in the 124th U.S. Open, which is known as golf's toughest test.

After bogeying four of his first nine holes, Shipley rallied with two birdies and two bogeys over the final nine holes on Friday to make the cut. Shipley, who is tied for 37th place, shot an even-par 70 on Thursday.

Ludvig Åberg leads through two rounds at 5-under. Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas Detry and Patrick Cantlay are tied for second at 4-under. Tiger Woods missed the cut after carding a 7-over after 36 holes.

Shipley is tied with Gunnar Broin for the low-scoring amateur lead.

Shipley earned his spot at the 2024 U.S. Open after finishing as the runner-up at the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Colorado last summer.

But this week's U.S. Open is not the first time Shipley has played in a major tournament. In April, Shipley made the cut in his Masters debut. He was the only amateur to make the cut, was the low amateur at the event and played with Woods.

What is the 2024 U.S. Open cut line?

This cut line is 5-over par.