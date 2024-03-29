Aliquippa officially files lawsuit against PIAA over competitive balance rule

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Aliquippa School District has officially filed a lawsuit against the PIAA over its football team being forced to move up class 5A as part of the league's competitive balance formula.

Earlier this year, the school was informed that the team would be moved from 4A to 5A on the heels of its recent PIAA 4A state championship title.

"We tried to go through all of the proper channels, but we didn't feel that our complaint was heard," Aliquippa superintendent Phillip Woods told the Tribune-Review. "We didn't feel that it was properly vetted, so we had no choice but to take legal action."

The PIAA's competitive balance rule takes into account postseason success over two years, and the Quips have been in the state championship games the last two seasons. This season, Aliquippa went 14-0.

Aliquippa running back Tiqwai Hayes, a Penn State recruit celebrates during the team's WPIAL 4A Championship title win over McKeesport at Acrisure Stadium. Mike Darnay/Mon Valley Independent

Aliquippa's most recent enrollment was 156 boys, which would qualify the Quips for Class 2A. But the football team will now be in Class 5A, which includes schools with anywhere from 424 boy to 619 boys.

In 2020, the PIAA moved Aliquippa up from 3A to 4A, and last year tried to move them to 5A. The school appealed based on player safety and the PIAA granted the request.

This year, the school's appeal was unsuccessful with the PIAA's ruling based on the number of transfers into the district.

State Rep. Rob Matzie of Beaver County has introduced legislation aimed at investigating the PIAA in the wake of the decision to deny Aliquippa's appeal.

"While non-boundary private schools recruit players from all over the United States and rural co-ops exploit known - but never closed - loopholes in their policies, a small, struggling, urban school district is punished for striving for excellence by the very body tasked with ensuring fairness," he said on Wednesday.

"I will continue my efforts to take a closer look at the PIAA and lead in bringing about much needed changes to ensure fairness for all schools and student-athletes," he added.